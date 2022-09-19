Moment mourner looks less than impressed as she’s overlooked by man welcoming visitors

<!–

This is when a mourner seems less than awed when overlooked by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

TV footage of today’s ceremony shows a porter greeting some guests at the church by shaking hands.

As another woman approached the entrance, she stretched out her palm, expecting a similar confirmation.

However, the man turned out to completely reject her advance and wiped her hand with his left arm.

The absent guest then seemed to murmur under his breath in disgust as she walked into the hall.

On social media, many gleefully pointed out that the rejection will have been seen by some four billion people, who were predicted to watch “the biggest live TV event in history.”

One wrote: ‘I was just embarrassed 2nd, 3rd and 4th hand.’

Another said, “Twenty years from now, if I were this, I’d still wake up in a cold sweat at the memory of the shame.”

A third added: “We need the backstory.”

Industry experts suggested as many as 4.1 billion viewers could watch the Queen’s funeral – breaking the previous record of 3.5 billion viewers reportedly watching boxing great Muhammad Ali at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. to open.

If their predictions are correct, the ceremony would eclipse all other broadcasting records – including the Live8 concerts in 2005, the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Sydney in 2010, and the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

King Charles had appeared in tears at today’s service, which ended with two minutes of silence, the Last Post and the national anthem. The monarch also looked emotional as he saluted as his mother left Wellington Arch in a hearse this afternoon.

In a day of magnificence and poignant symbolism, sadness was on the faces of Charles, his siblings and children, as well as the huge crowds that flooded The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bid farewell to the beloved monarch as her coffin was carried. from the abbey on a gun carriage.

Members of the Royal Family, including the King, harrowingly marched after them, while others, including the Princess of Wales, her children George and Charlotte, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all watched the crowd as they passed them in vehicles.

The poignant scenes followed an extraordinary and emotional state funeral attended by 2,000 VIPs, royals, prime ministers and several hundred ordinary Britons chosen by the Queen, who died 11 days ago.

The Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as someone who had touched “a multitude of lives” and was to many a “joyful” figure.

She was head of state but also mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and in a personal touch, the wreath that adorned her coffin had a handwritten note from the king. The message read: “In loving and devoted memory.”