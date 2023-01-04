Moment moped phone snatchers who stole 72 phones in six weeks targeted lone commuters using phones

Two cell phone robbers who stole 72 cell phones from a moped in just six weeks have been sentenced to prison terms.

Randy Kavungu, 21, and Darius James, 22, drove a black Beverly ST350 at high speed from behind at their victims, while the passenger in the operation then snatched the phone.

Coffee was thrown in the face of one victim, another had his finger broken.

The robbers struck between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. when they targeted lone morning commuters who used their phones on their way to work.

The thieves covered up their license plates before committing the thefts between May 24 and June 30, 2021, leaving no easy way to link the bike and the suspects.

Police used overt police patrols, CCTV footage, witness statements and other communications data to build a profile of the two perpetrators.

Both were arrested on July 14, 2021.

At Kavungu’s address, officers found a blue Nike jacket and a black Spada helmet, the same ones seen on CCTV footage of the incidents.

A black puffer jacket was found at James’ address, also worn by one of the suspects on different days.

Kavungu, of Union Square, Islington, and James, of Old Farm Road, Barnet, both pleaded guilty at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 January for offenses including robbery and threats with an offensive weapon. They were each sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Detective Inspector Alan Biggs, from Operations Venice, said: ‘Kavungu and James set out with a pre-agreed plan to steal as many people’s phones as possible, using a moped to target lone victims in open spaces.

“They hadn’t considered the damage they could have caused by their dangerous driving and it is only by extreme fortune that no one was more seriously injured.

“We were determined to catch these two suspects who were causing so much damage to our city. Our investigation involved examining hundreds of hours of CCTV and complex mobile phone analysis, and we are pleased that this means they are now off our streets and unable to commit new offenses for a long time to come.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill, head of the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: ‘Our Operation Venice team was set up in direct response to a spike in moped robberies and as this case demonstrates, they’ve been working on targeting repeat offenders ever since. and linked series of offenses in the capital.

“The team has a unique understanding of criminal patterns and the way these gangs operate, which helps our uniformed officers conduct patrols of hotspot locations.

“This way they can be in the right place at the right time more often to prevent further crimes and hopefully catch criminals red-handed.”