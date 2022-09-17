Moment Moldovan rapist dumped clothes of female clubber he left for dead

Cool footage shows the moment a Moldovan rapist dumped his victim’s clothes after attacking her outside a nightclub, leaving her for dead.

Sergiu Boianjiu, 39, was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years at Northampton Crown Court for the ‘malicious and depraved’ rape and attempted murder of a stranger.

The Moldovan national, who came to Britain after serving 10 years for the murder of his girlfriend, was caught on CCTV in February after raping a woman in her 20s before repeatedly stomping on her head.

Footage released by the police shows Boianjiu later throwing away items of clothing from the victim.

He also tried, unsuccessfully, to throw her body in a garbage can before leaving her for dead in an alley where she was found the next morning by a member of the public.

Footage shows how the seriously injured woman – who wanted to ‘rule out’ Boianjiu as a possible witness – was discovered by the passer-by after lying in the rain and cold for several hours.

During the two-week trial at Northampton Crown Court, jurors were told the woman was assaulted near a church as she was walking home from a night out in Wellingborough at around 5am.

She had been followed by Boianjiu from a nightclub, where he had previously been caught on CCTV footage repeatedly touching a number of women without their consent.

The nightclub staff had told Boianjiu to leave and refused to let him go back, but instead of leaving the area, he lurked outside the club before targeting the victim.

The woman was subjected to a 40-minute ordeal, suffered a life-threatening brain injury, and could not recall being assaulted in what prosecutors described as an act of “devastating evil.”

Boianjiu, who lived in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, came to the UK after serving 10 years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002.

During the trial, it emerged that the construction worker had been convicted of theft from a school and ‘deliberate murder’ on 9 October 2009 in the Moldovan court in Riscani.

In his closing speech to the jury, District Attorney Gordon Aspden KC said: “The ugly truth here is that this exceptionally dangerous man, for his own selfish reasons, chose to launch an attack of rather desolate wickedness against an utter stranger.” .

“His intent was to rape and eventually kill her. His behavior was bad and depraved.’

Mr Aspden said Boianjiu, whose victim spent several days in an intensive care unit, was arrested while in a friend’s car hours after he returned to his shared home.

The jurors deliberated for more than three hours before convicting the defendant for attempted murder and rape. He was found not guilty of a second rape charge.

Judge David Herbert KC sentenced Boianiju to a minimum of 26 years in prison, saying: “You repeatedly stomped on her head while she remained unconscious.

“The evidence clearly shows that after another six hits, you thought you had successfully killed her.”

The judge said the evidence showed that Boianjiu was thinking clearly as he tried to cover up the crime, looking for evidence that could incriminate him.

Judge Herbert added: “Your offense is compounded by a conviction for intentional murder in Moldova. My assessment of you, based on all the evidence before me, is that you are an extremely dangerous man.”

Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox said footage of a man throwing out the victim’s clothing helped police trace Boianjiu back to the nightclub

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox said: “I welcome the lengthy sentence handed out to Sergiu Boianjiu today as it means he is no longer able to harm anyone else.

“This case has been very traumatic for the young woman involved and I hope today’s sentencing offers her a solution. She has shown exceptional courage during our research and I hope that, with the help of her great support network, she will be able to keep moving forward.

“Sergiu Boianjiu poses an extraordinary danger to women. CCTV footage of the nightclub before the attack shows him sexually assaulting some of them through inappropriate touching before committing rape and attempted murder that night.

“While his behavior in the nightclub may be considered ‘low level’ by some, it shows a mentality that needs to be challenged and it must be clear to everyone that this is not only unacceptable, but also criminal behaviour.

“Finally, I hope today’s outcome demonstrates the continued commitment of the Northamptonshire Police to tackle violence against women and girls and ensure that the perpetrators are sent to prison.”