Moment mob armed with makeshift weapons brawl on street after protest was held near Eritrean Embassy

Emergency services flocked to north London this afternoon after violence erupted in the streets of Islington.

Photos and video show a large crowd on White Lion Street, near Angel Station.

Several members of the group are shown fighting – carrying poles and other improvised weapons.

People could be heard screaming as buses were brought to a halt by their presence in the street.

Some people in the crowd held their hands in the air, crossed them at the wrist and yelled “stop.”

Other protesters sat on the street, blocking passing traffic.

Video footage of the scene showed a line of police officers standing close to the crowd.

Later, the protesters stood close to the police line, screaming and raising their hands again, as the group pushed against officers.

As the pushing continued and grew stronger, the police line broke and officers pushed back the protesters.

As officers tried to clear the street for traffic to pass safely, the group continued to sing and shout.

The disorder is close to the Eritrean embassy, ​​with at least one person in the crowd waving an Eritrean flag.

Officers were then seen trying to disperse the group, shouting ‘go back’, as some pushed protesters back along the street.

Former BBC journalist and Africa specialist Martin Plaut previously advertised a protest outside the Eritrean embassy condemning Eritrea’s occupation of the Tigray region in the north of the country.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.