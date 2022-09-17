Moment military jet pilot and student hit a bird before going down in Texas

<!–

Recently released US military video revealed that a fighter jet pilot and his student hit a bird when their plane crashed in a Texas neighborhood last year.

The video shows the moment a Kingsville jet trainer flew with a student pilot over the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on September 19, 2021.

As birds fly overhead, one suddenly flies low and gets sucked into the jet, prompting one of the pilots to yell “S***” as he braced for an emergency landing on the runway.

However, after the cockpit alarm goes off, the pilot yells, “We’re not going to make it! Standby to eject. Pull up! Pull up!’

The video stops just before the jet crashes into a group of houses above the nearby Lake Worth neighborhood.

No civilians were injured in the crash and the pilot-instructor was only slightly injured after landing in a nearby wooded area.

However, the student pilot suffered burns after his parachute became entangled in power lines after ejecting.

The names of the pilots have not been released publicly.

Video footage posted to Facebook showed the parachute wrapped around the overhead cables.

Debris damaged three homes in Lake Worth and the plane was found in one of the backyards.

The aircraft was a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft assigned by Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station in Kingsville, according to a statement from Chief of Naval Air Training.

Officials said the pilots were conducting a routine training flight that originated from the Corpus Christi International Airport, about 350 miles south of Lake Worth along the Gulf Coast.

Debris from the plane was found in three of the houses where residents were evacuated by members of the Red Cross.

Mark Sellers, whose home was the most damaged of the three, said his son and nine-year-old granddaughter were only inches from the impact point.

“Very scary,” Sellers told Fox 4 after the crash. “We could have lost him and lost my granddaughter.”

The military had cleared the damage on Oct. 1 when it began investigating the source of the crash.