Moment Met police horse that died at Notting Hill Carnival collapses infront of shocked revellers

This is when a police horse collapsed before suddenly dying at Notting Hill Carnival.

Sandown, a 14-year-old chestnut gelding, collapsed around 9 p.m. Sunday during the West London event.

Video shows the horse, standing 16 hands high, falling over as an officer desperately tries to get hold of the reins.

More officers then rush to help their colleague tend to the horse, which lies motionless on the ground.

Carnival goers can watch in horror as the police try to keep the public at bay.

Despite receiving emergency care at the scene, Sandown could not be rescued and died tragically shortly after.

Witnesses said the horse looked very uncomfortable as officers tried to calm him down

An eyewitness said of the incident: ‘I was around the horse for about half an hour before it collapsed and it looked really uncomfortable.

“It was constantly muttering and the officer was trying to calm it down.

What is a fox gelding? A gelding is a castrated male horse. Castration makes the animals more even-tempered and therefore easier to handle for the riders. Meanwhile, chestnut describes the hair color of PH Sandown’s coat. Chestnut is a reddish to brown coat.

“In the end it seemed like the heat and the environment were too much for it and it just started to fit.

“It was horrible to watch, and I’ve struggled to sleep for the past few nights thinking about what happened.”

The Corps states that normal service for a mounted officer consists of a patrol of three to four hours, but adds that this can be extended depending on the task at hand.

It is unknown how long PH Sandown was on duty before he collapsed and died.

The 14-year-old chestnut gelding has been described as one of the Metropolitan Police’s most experienced horses, having served an ‘impeccable’ seven years in the force.

Most police horses retire after more than ten years of service when they reach the age of 20 to 22.

Police described PH Sandown as having ‘an integral role in helping the police in London’.

The Met said that PH Sandown was donated to the police in 2015 and was able to quickly convince officers because of his good character.

The Corps described Sandown as ‘a pro at monitoring all types of events in London’.

They added: ‘He displayed his bravery and courage at numerous football matches, while also being selected to perform at the Mounted Activity Ride at Olympia and the Mounted Musical Ride.’

Pictured: Police officers desperately try to comfort the ailing horse on Sunday

It went on to say, “PH Sandown was a big part of the Mounted Branch family and was much loved. He will be sorely missed by everyone.’

The Met added that while it too early to establish a cause of death at this stage, an autopsy is underway.

The Met’s Mounted Branch dates back to 1760 when it was first introduced to combat the problem of brigands in London.

Today, the force is said to have as many as 110 horses and 117 officers as part of the Mounted branch who play a much more varied role in the capital.

Their responsibilities include: high visibility patrols, community engagement and specializing in crowd control at sporting events, demonstrations, public order events and state ceremonial occasions such as Trooping the Colour.

Sandown (left) on patrol with a fellow police horse and their officers at Wimbledon in June

Pictured: PH Sandown (left) and PH Urbane got to show off their riding skills and meet some furry friends at the Riding for the Disabled and REACH charity event in July this year

PH Sandown (L) and PH Urbane at the Riding for the Disabled and REACH charitable organization in July 2022

The Met emphasizes that the high vantage point and versatility of Mounted Branch officers make them a “valued police resource.”

This year’s Notting Hill Carnival was marred by several disturbing events, including the stabbing of a young man and the assault of two female police officers.

The festival returned to the streets of west London last weekend after a three-year hiatus forced by the coronavirus.

Notting Hill Carnival is the largest street carnival in Europe and is estimated to be attended by an estimated two million people over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Carnival began in 1966, when approximately 1,000 people attended, and is known for celebrating Afro-Caribbean traditions.