Moment Meghan Markle met Queen for first time is revealed in Netflix documentary

Meghan today lifted the lid on what it was really like to meet the royal family — as she likened her first meeting with the Queen to a themed dinner in America’s “Medieval Times.”

The Duchess of Sussex described the pomp and circumstance of meeting senior members of the royal family as part of Harry and Meghan’s explosive Netflix documentary, the first three episodes of which were released on Thursday.

In it, the 41-year-old described her first ‘great’ Christmas at Sandringham, where she sat next to the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

And she spoke of the “intense” moment when she first met Her Majesty over lunch at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, joking that tThe whole occasion felt like an old-fashioned Medieval Times banquet, a family dinner in the US with staged medieval-style games, sword fighting and jousting.

Beaming: Meghan recounts the first moment she was introduced to the Queen as husband Harry watches as part of the couple’s new Netflix docuseries, released today

Meghan, pictured, shows how she bowed to Her Majesty over lunch at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

But the 41-year-old Duchess compared the meeting with the late Queen to a night out at the American themed dinner Medieval Times. She is pictured with the Queen in Chester in 2018

Meghan giggled as she admitted that the whole occasion felt like a banquet at Medieval Times, a popular US family dinner theater featuring staged medieval-style games, sword fighting and jousting. Pictured is a dinner night at Medieval Times

The Queen was the first senior member of the royal family to meet Meghan after she and Prince Harry announced their relationship in 2016.

“She had no idea what it was all about,” Harry tells the docu-series, sitting with his arm around his wife. “So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her.”

Grinning, Meghan added, “I mean. it’s surreal. There was no such thing as a big “Now you’re going to meet my grandma” moment.

“I didn’t know until recently that I was going to meet her. We were in the car and we went to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and he (Harry) said, “Oh, my grandmother’s here, she’ll be there after church.”

“I remember we were in the car and driving and he (Harry) said, ‘You know how to bend, don’t you? And I just thought it was a joke.”

The duke continued, “How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you should take a bow, especially for an American. That’s strange.’

Meghan then tells the documentary, “Now I’m starting to realize this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times dinner and tournament. That’s how it was. Like, I bowed like I thought… “Nice to meet you, Your Majesty.”

Grinning, Meghan told the Netflix documentary that she had to learn how to be polite minutes before she met Her Majesty

Pictured: Meghan flaunts her deep bow and politeness during the Netflix documentary, as she admitted the whole experience of first meeting the Queen was “so intense”

Medieval Times hosts themed dinners at venues across the US, often in mock 11th-century-style castles, as pictured

‘It was so intense. And when she left, Eugenie and Jack and Fergie said “you did a great job!”. Thank you. I didn’t know what I was doing.’

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary is out today and begins with an attack on Buckingham Palace’s decision not to participate in the series that declares another war on the royal family and the media.

The highly anticipated series will be released in two parts, with the first three episodes of the six-part docu-series now available to stream.

The series features tears from Meghan, who repeatedly compares Harry to Princess Diana claiming that both his mother and wife were hounded by the press.

There are also a series of jokes about his father, King Charles III, and brother Prince William, and talk of alleged racism and “unconscious bias” in the royal family.

During the second episode, Meghan speaks about the “formality” of the royals behind closed doors and says she was “surprised” by this.

“I was always a hugger, I didn’t realize that’s really shocking to a lot of Brits,” she added.

‘I think I very quickly came to understand that the formality on the outside carried over to the inside.

“That there is a forward-looking way of being. And then you close the door and you think (sigh) “Oh great. Okay, we can relax now”. But that formality continues on both sides. And that was surprising to me.’

Happy couple: Prince Harry in the picture with Meghan. The pair released the first three episodes of their six-part docu-series on Netflix today

Reflecting on her first Christmas in Sandringham, Meghan said she thought it was “amazing” because she was “with a big family like I always wanted.”

“I remember so vividly the first Christmas in Sandringham,” Meghan said. “I call my mom, and she says, ‘How are you?’ and I said, “Oh my God, it’s great. It’s like a big family like I always wanted.”

And she spoke of a lighter moment with the late Prince Philip, who she sat next to during the royal celebratory lunch.

“There was just that constant movement, energy and fun,” she added, “and over dinner I sat next to H’s grandfather and I just loved it so much and I was like ‘we talked about this and this’.” .. and he [Harry] was like “you had his bad ear, he couldn’t hear anything you were saying” and I was like “oh…well I thought it was going really well.”

The royal family seemed “incredibly impressed” with Meghan during the early days of their relationship, Prince Harry added.

But the duke also claimed that his family thought the relationship with the former Suits actress would never last.

“I remember my family meeting her for the first time and being incredibly impressed. Some of them were not sure what to do with themselves… They were surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman.

“But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at first: ‘Oh, she’s an American actress, this isn’t going to last.’

Meghan added: “Funnily enough, the actress thing was the biggest problem. There’s a big idea of ​​what that looks like from the British point of view – Hollywood – and it’s just really easy for them to type that out.”