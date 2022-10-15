Moment masked smugglers direct Nicaraguan migrants to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas 

The ongoing migrant crisis was captured on film as a group of Nicaraguan migrants cross the Rio Grande unimpeded into Texas.

A group of 10 migrants holding onto their belongings wades their way to the middle of the river between Piedra Negras, Mexico, and Eagle Pass, Texas.

A border patrol boat passes the group, stops briefly, and then continues on.

“The border is open, or closed?” the Fox news cameraman asks in Spanish of a man who helped the group cross.

“Open,” the man responds.

‘Border Patrol?’ the cameraman follows.

“No,” says the man.

The southwestern border experienced 203,597 border encounters in August, totaling just over 2.1 million in the past 12 months.

In September, border patrol officials reported more than 376,000 encounters with migrants in Eagle Pass since October 2021, a doubling from the previous year.

BREAKING: FOX News cameras capture smugglers sending a group of Nicaraguan migrants across the river in Piedras Negras – with the smuggler telling me the border is “abierta” (open) @Fox news pic.twitter.com/8Cn4mWm5JI — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 15, 2022

A group of 10 Nicaraguan migrants can be seen on video crossing the Rio Grande to Eagle Pass, Texas

They waded their way to the middle of the river after being assisted by a man who is seen with his shirt wrapped around his neck

One Border Patrol Boat is shown past the group, pauses for a moment, then continues

The cameraman asks if the border is open, to which the man responds in Spanish: ‘Open’

The southwestern border experienced 203,597 border encounters in August, totaling just over 2.1 million in the past 12 months. In September, border patrol officials reported more than 376,000 encounters with migrants at Eagle Pass since October 2021, a doubling from the previous year.

The influx of migrants entering the Texas border town prompted some residents to buy weapons to defend themselves.

An Eagle Pass resident said she taught her children to use tasers and other weapons to defend their family business.

“It’s something that had to happen because we don’t know what could happen,” said Laura Ramos Fox news. “We don’t know these people or where they come from.”

Another resident said his youngest sister heard a knock on her bedroom window late at night.

“It’s pretty scary,” he said. “We’re already getting used to it, because unfortunately nothing is really being done about it.”

The city has three official border crossings on its western edge, although locals say migrants continue to cross the nearby Rio Grande.

Eagle Pass Fire Chief Manuel Mello said the city is recovering the body of the river on a daily basis, an experience he described as “very traumatic.”

“So many bodies are being recovered that the undertakers are asking for help,” Mello said. “I had never seen so many drownings as now.”

Mello added that since joining the fire service 25 years ago, the city has recovered an average of 12 bodies a year. That average has risen to 30 per month.

The Democrat-run Texas city of El Paso has brought migrants north to cities like Chicago and New York

Federal Government Released Hundreds of Migrants on the Streets of El Paso

Migrants wait for bus transfer from El Paso in Texas on Sept. 28, 2022, bound for cities like Chicago and New York

With thousands of migrants being shipped from Texas to New York City by Governor Greg Abbott, the city has since announced it will distribute 15,000 migrants across its five boroughs.

Migrants have been sent to local hotels – including Times Square adjacent, $700 a night Row NYC – and housing shelters.

Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless Services.

“It’s a powder keg in Queens right now,” said Donovan Richards, president of Queens Borough.

Brooklyn will house the second largest, with 3,906 (26 percent), followed by Manhattan with 2,913 (20 percent), the Bronx with 2,587 (18 percent) and Staten Island with 589 (4 percent).

‘There are several crises. A recession is coming. We have a lack of affordable housing, rising rents. We have food insecurity. This is a recipe for social and economic disaster,” Richards said.

Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams warned each borough that “every community will see asylum seekers” and that the city “cannot give people a month’s warning” before transferring migrants to the communities.

Governor Kathy Hochul urged Biden administration to ‘take ownership’ of migrant crisis

For the first time ever, Customs and Border Police reported 2.15 million encounters with migrants between October 2021 and August 2022

Speaking about the migrant crisis, Hochul added: “We want the federal government to see that this is a humanitarian crisis”

Adams has declared a state of emergency over the crisis, saying the Big Apple needed $1 billion in federal funding to accommodate the influx of people.

Desperate for solutions to the crisis, a frantic Mayor Adams has even suggested renting out cruise ships for temporary housing for the city’s newest residents until their immigration situations are resolved.

The city is currently building a “tent town” on Randall’s Island, which is expected to house 500 homes.

This recent influx of migrants has coincided with an ongoing crisis in the shelter of the homeless in the city.

New York City reported a 31 percent increase in homeless shelters between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, according to data released by the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

“The increase in the number of homeless shelters in the city is putting pressure on shelter capacity and is expected to surpass the previous peak of 61,415,” the data said.

As of September 30, an estimated 60,008 were living in the city’s homeless shelters.

‘A plan was developed to build new ‘purpose-built’ non-profit shelters; however, many of these were suspended during the pandemic and transition to the Adams administration,” the auditor’s most recent report reads.

“With the number of homeless people soaring in recent months, the city has used emergency purchases to open 42 new shelters, including many hotels.”

Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency, saying every municipality will bring in migrants

Responding to the sudden wave of migrants, Adams said ‘we can’t keep people informed for a month’ before moving migrants into communities

Nearly 2,000 asylum seekers from Latin America arrived in New York City this weekend.

It is estimated that more than 700,000 undocumented migrants live in the city.

For the first time ever, Customs and Border Police reported 2.15 million encounters with migrants between October 2021 and August 2022. That figure has never exceeded two million in an entire fiscal year.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul went after the Biden administration for “failing to take responsibility” for the migrant crisis that now stretches all the way to New York City.

“We’re really looking for a federal response to this — to take responsibility for a crisis and we’ll be there to help, but this is from the federal government,” Hochul said.

“We want the federal government to see that this is a humanitarian crisis.”

El Paso, which straddles the border from Juarez, Mexico, has transported about 7,000 migrants to New York City since the end of August and sent more than 1,800 to Chicago, a city-run effort that will change the more ad-hoc transportation of the past. surpasses .

Abbott has brought more than 3,000 migrants to New York City and more than 900 to Chicago as part of a high-profile campaign to spotlight the record crossings at the US-Mexico border.

Texas and Arizona also jointly brought more than 10,000 migrants to Washington, DC

However, El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the city’s program is “completely different” from the other bus operations and that they try to “treat people with respect.”

The city’s bus efforts have received less attention than Abbott’s program, which is running for a third term in office on Nov. 8 in the midterm elections.