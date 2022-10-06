Moment man walks along on crutches before dropping them to scale a lamp post and steal a Union flag

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the moment a real-life Andy Pipkin was filmed walking on crutches before suddenly dropping them to climb a lamppost and steal a Union Jack flag.

The bizarre incident, which was caught on CCTV, has reminded observers of the hilarious Little Britain character played by Matt Lucas, who famously faked being in a wheelchair before climbing out in hilarious skits that reveal he was actually able-bodied.

The flag with Queen Elizabeth II’s face had hung from the street lamp in Charlton, south-east London, since the late monarch’s Diamond Jubilee in the summer.

It was left there in honor of Her Majesty after her death, 96 years ago, three weeks ago.

Instant Man on crutches approaches a lamp post with a Union Jack flag in South East London

The unknown man’s crutches can be seen strewn on the ground as he climbs the lamppost to take down the flag.

The bizarre theft, which was caught on CCTV, has reminded watchers of the hilarious Little Britain character played by Matt Lucas, who famously faked needing a wheelchair before climbing out in hilarious skits that revealed he was actually able to play.

In the minute-and-a-half long clip shared online, the man can be seen hobbling along the road on his crutches in broad daylight.

He then drops them and begins to climb the pole after kicking off his shoes to help him pull up and pinch the flag.

The man then casually drops down, folds up the torn flag and hides it, puts on his shoes and calmly walks away.

A confused neighbor spotted the strange theft last Tuesday (September 20) just before 4.30pm on CCTV.

The flag with Queen Elizabeth II’s face had hung from the street lamp in Charlton, south-east London, since the late monarch’s Diamond Jubilee in the summer

She noticed the flag was missing and decided to check the security camera pointed at the lamppost after she feared the masthead had been removed by busy council bosses.

“It’s actually quite a funny situation, my mum and dad woke up that morning and noticed the flag was missing from outside their house,” she said.

The woman continued: ‘They have CCTV and they thought the council might have removed it.

So they watched the video back and apparently saw this man come along with his crutches and pull it down.

‘It’s like a sketch from Little Britain.’

The police are not involved and it is understood the family who own it will not press charges.

The anonymous woman added: “We thought it was funny more than anything.”