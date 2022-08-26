Moment machete-wielding California homeowner confronts street-racing gang who were keeping him awake

A shirtless man stormed out of his California home early Thursday morning wearing a machete while trying to confront a street-racing gang that apparently kept him awake.

The unidentified man was barefoot and wearing only basketball shorts when he was filmed shortly after midnight with what appeared to be a machete at the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim.

He seemed to want to confront the large crowd that gathered at the intersection to watch at least three young men in a black Chevy spin donuts and burn out outside his home as a crowd gathered in the street to watch.

But eventually the man turned away and walked back to his house without incident.

Soon, however, KABC reports, a fistfight broke out at the same intersection.

Police said they received about a dozen calls about the street takeover last night and arrived just seven minutes after the first call — but the crowd had already dispersed, police said. NBC Los Angeles.

Authorities said no injuries or accidents had been reported in the area, although Jorge Rodriguez, a resident of the area, said it was the second time in a few weeks that he had been awakened by these alleged street takeovers.

Meanwhile, two other street takeovers were reported that night elsewhere in Anaheim, and two others took place in nearby Santa Ana.

They all had the same people, a photographer who recorded video of the events told KRON.

At one of the Santa Ana takeovers, KRON reports, vehicles began to depart when police arrived on the scene. They were then able to issue a handful of quotes.

“I would urge anyone who comes to these things to reconsider what they are doing,” Anaheim Police Sergeant Shane Carringer told KTLA.

“They cause thousands of dollars in damage, they needlessly interfere with the lives of people who are just trying to get up and go to work the next morning and don’t want to be exposed to this noise and this kind of behavior.”

Street takeovers, also known as sideshows, have become hugely popular in Southern California since the COVID pandemic left the roads empty, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In LA, the Times reports, there were 500 street takeovers in the first six months of 2021, but the number rose to 705 during the same time this year.

They have resulted in six deaths in the past eight months, including one to a teenage boy, and the LAPD is now working on a crackdown on these events.

During an operation conducted Friday through Saturday, the LAPD said it has arrested 40 people and seized dozens of cars.

The operation also led to the arrest of one person wanted for murder and another wanted for hit and run, the Times reports.

But according to police, the takeovers, where spectators and daredevils block an intersection to watch a stunt show, are often too big for them to handle.

“If you really have two patrol cars, you can’t do anything with 200 other cars on the runway,” Sgt. Michael Downing told the Times.

He added: “Officers have been attacked, patrol cars have been hit, we have run over people as cars departed.

“Our hands are tied by our limited resources, and we can’t really handle the crowds.”

The LA city attorney is also now considering whether to impose penalties and fines against those who share cryptic invitations to these street takeovers on Instagram.

In Anaheim, meanwhile, it is already a crime to be present at even one of these acquisitions.