Moment lying ‘super mom’ Sherri Papini breaks down as cops tell her ex-boyfriend has turned on her

New video shows the moment when Sherri Papini, who mimicked the plot of Gone Girl, finally collapsed during interrogation by investigators four years after the ordeal, telling them, “Talk to other guys gets me here.”

In the clip, Papini attempts to declare her innocence by saying, “I’ve done nothing wrong,” despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. She also declares her love for her husband, who is present, holding her head in her hands during the interview.

On Monday, Papini, a mother of two, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and has to pay more than $300,000 in restitution.

The next day, the video was released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and aired on: Good morning America, showed the moment when Papini’s plan was finally unraveled in August 2020.

In November 2016, Papini disappeared from her Redding, California neighborhood while jogging.

The married mother of two returned two weeks later, nearly hundreds of miles away, “dazzled, battered and bruised,” insisting she was held captive for 22 days by two fictitious Latina women.

Investigators began to uncover Papini’s past leading up to her disappearance, including the involvement of her ex-lover, James Reyes, prosecutors said she was convinced to help her amid allegations of domestic violence against her husband. She was finally arrested in March 2022 and pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2022.

In New Video, A Shasta County Sheriff’s Investigator Tells Papini: ‘We Have Everything That Says’ [James Reyes] told the truth.’

Papini can be seen in the video holding her hands to her face as she is presented with the evidence.

Her husband, Keith Papini, who had been adamant in believing her kidnapping allegations were on her side, is by her side.

The detectives continue to unravel her plan, saying, “The reason you can describe the room is because you stayed in the room for hours on end.”

“The reason you’ve lost so much weight … is because you stopped eating,” the detective continued.

Speaking of the broken nose she suffered during her “abduction,” the detective said, “The reason your nose broke is because of a hockey stick.”

During this period, Papini remains silent, holding her head in her hands.

The investigators continue: “The things that don’t add up are that you’re accusing two women who kidnapped you when it was James… The part you were branded, James did it.”

Sherri Papini, pictured with her head in her hands as detectives tell him they know the man she was with during her ‘kidnapping’ was her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes

Papini’s husband, Keith, is interviewed by detectives after being confronted with evidence his wife faked her disappearance

During a sentencing hearing, prosecutors said it was vital that Papini serve her full sentence in prison

Papini pictured leaving court after being sentenced to 18 months in prison on Sept. 19, new video shows the moment she learned police had come up with her elaborate plan

Papini arrives at federal courthouse for sentencing, accompanied by her attorney, William Portanova, in Sacramento, her sister now says Papini has no remorse or guilt for her actions

Sherri with her husband Keith on their wedding day. The mother of two told her ex-lover she had to run because Keith was abusing her

For his part, Reyes had previously told investigators about the surf and broken nose: “She did that a lot when she was here. She hit herself with something… I helped her. I mean, I didn’t hit her or anything.’

When asked what exactly he was doing, Reyes says, “I shot a puck off her leg.”

The first time we’re here from Papini during the interrogation is when she says, “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The detectives continue to bombard her with the facts of the case, saying: The DNA on you is from James Reyes… We talked to him, he had a lie detector, we talked to everyone, we have the leases, phone records, car rental agreements.’

Papini says, through tears, to the officers: ‘By talking to other guys, I’m here.’

When asked to elaborate on that statement, she says, “I love my husband and I’ve made mistakes talking to other men.”

Later, the video shows the detectives interviewing Keith Papini. He has said, ‘You’ve heard the questions, of course. You’ve seen some photos.’

Keith Papini says, “You heard my side, but now you tell me okay, you can go home now, well because I don’t want her with my kids or with me right now.”

James Reyes told police Papini inflicted injuries on herself while she was staying with him, including beating herself to bruise and burning herself on her arms

She pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI. Papini could have been given five years for lying to the FBI and 20 years for faking her own kidnapping, using mail fraud.

In a statement following her conviction, Papini’s sister, Sheila Marie Graeff Koester, thanked the public and the media for reporting on the story.

Koester said she stuck with her story after her sister’s “miraculous return,” insisting she suffered mental trauma after her “kidnapping.”

Koester said, “Even after her arrest, she persisted in her long-standing unbroken pattern of lies and deceit.”

Only when Papini decided to plead guilty did she confess her deception to her family.

Shockingly, Koester continued: “Unfortunately, despite what she has said to the media, she feels no regret or guilt for the untold damage she has caused.”

Koester added: “It pains me to say this, but my sister is very disturbed and I hope, for the sake of her children, that once she is released she will finally receive the treatment she clearly believes.” so desperately needs.’

The mother of two must turn herself in before November 8. In addition to her prison sentence, Papini will be given a 36-month probation period.

Keith – with whom she shares children Tyler, 8, and Violet, 10 – filed for divorce on Wednesday – two days after pleading guilty

While her lawyers argued that a house arrest would be more appropriate, in addition to a month behind bars.

The fine is for losses incurred by the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

He left the court with his client, attorney William Portanova, telling the media: “The court has not missed the mark. He knew her heart by the time he judged her. He entrusts her with what we consider a reasonable punishment, even if it is longer than we wanted.’

He continued: “We know that Sherri will continue to prove to the court that he made the right guess in the coming years of supervised release.”

When Papini got home, she told the hoax of her disappearance and convinced the world of her story before being formally charged earlier this year.

The mother of two was arrested in March after fooling the world over her disappearance.

Her husband reported her disappearance in November 2016 when she was unable to pick up their children from school. Her cell phone and earplugs were later found on the running track she was using.

Weeks later, she was found tortured and starving by her captors, whose faces she had never seen, before being dumped on the side of the road on Thanksgiving.