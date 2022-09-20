Moment large group of men brawl and throw FRUIT at each other outside ablaze Birmingham supermarket

You can hear a cop telling people to ‘go back’ as thick smoke fills the air

Video shows men punching each other and throwing watermelons at the store

A large group of men threw fruit and brawled into the streets as firefighters tried to put out a massive supermarket fire behind them in Birmingham last night.

A shocking video shows the moment when a brawl broke out in front of the burning Zeenat Supermarket around 6:30 pm yesterday.

The clip shows the men punching each other and hurling watermelons, while a police officer yells at people to “go back” as thick black smoke fills the air.

A woman can also be seen trying to end the fight while the men continue to fight.

Twelve fire engines and 79 firefighters were called in to fight the Birmingham supermarket fire and prevented the blaze from spreading to Thornton Primary School, just 150 yards away.

Dramatic drone footage showed the massive fire with smoke rising hundreds of meters into the air and residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed, while a number of nearby roads were closed.

The fire was brought under control after noon, but not before the store was gutted and spread to a number of flats above the store.

Residents living in the area say they heard loud explosions as the fire swept through the supermarket.

A resident said: ‘I live around the corner from Zeenat and I was watching the Queen’s funeral all day when I heard some pops and then pops.

“I ran outside and saw smoke and flames coming out of the store, and soon after, there were loads of sirens.

“It looked very bad and the fire only got bigger and more intense. We were all told to stay indoors and I kept the windows closed.’

Another said: ‘It was crazy. Firefighters tried to put out the fire and the boys kicked each other out of the blaze.

Dramatic drone footage showed the massive fire with smoke spewing hundreds of meters into the air

The West Midlands Fire Brigade said in an update this afternoon that they are pleased the fire started by accident

“Some of them beat watermelons together. They were crazy things. The police and firefighters looked genuinely scared. It took off.

“At one point I thought the firefighters were just going to blast the crowd. Buyers were running around everywhere.’

No one was reported to have been injured and it is not known whether any arrests have been made. West Midlands Police have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

The West Midlands Fire Service said in an update this afternoon: ‘Our investigators are convinced that the fire started accidentally as outdoor waste burning spread to the building.’