Moment knifeman repeatedly stabbed man, 23, in the back after sneaking up behind him in busy pub

This is the horrifying moment when a knife man walked behind an unsuspecting man and stabbed him repeatedly in the back in a crowded pub – while the police were on the hunt for the attacker.

Officers were called to the Fatling Hornchurch pub in Havering, east London, shortly after midnight on Saturday, following reports of the stabbing.

The 23-year-old victim suffered ‘a number of stab wounds’ and was rushed to hospital after treatment at the scene.

He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, police said. His next of kin have been informed.

Police today released an image of a man detectives are trying to identify as part of an investigation into the incident.

Footage also shows the man having a conversation in a small group, before appearing to walk behind the victim and throw a number of punches.

Officers were called to the Fatling Hornchurch pub (pictured) in Havering, east London, shortly after midnight on Saturday

Detective Sergeant Joe Seals, of the Metropolitan Police’s local police team in Havering, said: “We have conducted a number of urgent investigations to trace the person responsible and we are now in a position to release an image of a man we need. to identify.

“I would encourage anyone who recognizes this man, or witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us immediately.”

A police statement added that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 citing CAD 36/23 July.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Fatling Hornchurch said: ‘Unfortunately we had an incident here at the Fatling outside the pub last night, luckily thanks to the prompt action of the staff and our medically trained door team the incident was dealt with swiftly and we are pleased to be able to say the victim is healthy and recovering.’