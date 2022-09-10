Moment King Charles furiously motions for aide to move ink pot as he signs proclamation

<!–

Charles III made history today when he was proclaimed the new king – but viewers were distracted from the momentous occasion when the new monarch suddenly waved furiously at one of his assistants.

As he went to sign the landmark proclamation, the king frantically gestured for an aide to remove the pencil case from his desk, which viewers described as “far too small” for the huge document and stationery.

Despite the seriousness of the moment of signing, viewers couldn’t help but find amusing the apparent difficulty the king had with the pen.

Charles asked an assistant nearby to remove the box from the table so he could sign the second part of the large document.

The fountain pen set he used to sign the memorable document was a gift from his sons Princes Harry and William.

A Twitter user said it was ‘related’ to him ‘putting the pen in the pocket’ after signing the official document

Tongue-in-cheek observations and memes have already flooded social media after the awkward moment.

One said the table with the documents was “about the size to balance a TV dinner.”

Another viewer said, ‘Well, that’s the next step. Extraordinary to witness. King Charles was a little confused by the pen situation.’

Meanwhile, someone said that Charles’s apparent “anger” at the awkward situation was “the culmination” of signing the proclamation for him.

After the signing, the king put the pen, now believed to be his, in his pocket.

One said it was “relevant” that he “put the pen in the pocket” after signing the official document.

The Twitter user, who was clearly used to having trouble with stationery himself, commented: “Charles puts the pen in his pocket, William has to ask for one, the other pens get in the way… the most recognizable that I saw today.’

Meanwhile, another made a meme about the apparent lack of preparedness and confusion, joking that Charles had to use a standard Pilot pen in one of the “most transcendental moments of modern British history.”