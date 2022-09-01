Moment Kansas gubernatorial hopeful tells cop the CONSTITUTION allows him to speed

<!–

A Kansas governor who stopped for speeding arrogantly told an officer that the constitution allows him to race to and from work “without hindrance.”

Dennis Pyle – currently a state senator – made the brutal statement after being stopped by a Brown County sheriff on April 2 in Hiawatha, Kansas for speeding.

Discovered in bodycam footage by KSN On Tuesday, the 61-year-old was heard to “advise” the officer that he should not be “hampered” while traveling to or from the Capitol during the legislative session.

The former Republican, who now wants to run as an independent governor, demanded that the officer read the state’s constitution during their exchange.

Pyle was given a verbal warning for his speeding violation, which reportedly happened around 2 a.m.

It is not clear how far he exceeded the speed limit at the time.

The footage shows him saying Highway Patrol knows the rules ‘very well’ before moaning that he was ‘tired’ from working all day.

He is heard to say to the officer: ‘I’m trying to get home, it’s only two o’clock in the morning, no one on the road.

sen. Dennis Pyle, 61, was arrested on April 2 for speeding in Hiawatha, Kansas by a Brown County Sheriff’s Officer. The former Republican, who now wants to run as an independent governor, demanded that the officer read the state’s constitution during their exchange

“I’ve said this to Sheriff before, I’ve told the Sheriff’s deputy years ago, I asked if they’d read it and they didn’t.

“They have to learn that.”

The officer replied “no, I can’t say that” when Pyle questioned him if he knew the obscure state law.

Pyle continued: ‘There’s no one on the road, I’m just trying to get home. I’m tired and I thought it was just another person trying to come home.

“Anyway, I understand you’re doing your job, but I’d recommend you read the Constitution.

“People tell me to read it all the time, I want everyone to read it.”

Pyle claims Section 22 of Section 2 of the Kansas Constitution means he must not be ‘hampered’ while traveling to and from the Capitol

Section 22 of Article 2 of the Kansas Constitution states that legislators may not be subject to a civil suit while in session or when going to or returning from the place of meeting.

A resolution proposing an amendment to this part of the state’s constitution was tabled last year, but it was not passed.

Pyle told the Kansas Capitol Bureau there is “no excuse” for speeding.

He added: “I’m in no way above the law, and like I said, I pay the fines when I get them, and that officer did his job.”

A representative for Sen Pyle did not immediately respond when DaiylMail.com contacted him for comment.