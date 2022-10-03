Moment JD Sports security guard punches and headbutts ‘shoplifters’ in Lawless London

<!–

This is the moment a JD Sports security guard punches and headbutts suspected shoplifters during a violent mall brawl in Lawless London.

Video uploaded to social media shows a horrific punch-up at the Westfield Stratford City complex.

Westfield Stratford bosses say the brawl was sparked by an alleged “shoplifting incident” in JD Sports, before the brawl spilled into the shopping center in full view of dozens of passers-by.

Footage shows security guard holding one youth down on the floor while he is surrounded by three others.

One of the suspected shoplifters takes a few slaps at him from behind before landing a kick on his back.

But the JD Sports employee knocks the youngsters to the floor and then hits his head for a second. And despite being outnumbered by his attackers, the security guard easily holds his own.

Alyson Hodkinson, General Manager at Westfield Stratford City, told The Sun: ‘Unfortunately following an alleged attempted shoplifting inside JD Sports, an altercation between a number of youths and a JD Sports security officer spilled into the shopping centre.

“As soon as Westfields security officers were made aware, they attended the scene to defuse the situation.

‘The safety of our customers, retailers and staff is of the utmost importance to us and our officers are skilled in dealing with difficult situations and undergo regular training to maintain the safety of our shopping centers at all times.

“We are meeting with JD Sports to discuss the incident and will look at how we can share best practice with their team and continue to support retailers with security issues.”

A JD spokesman said: ‘Following an alleged attempted shoplifting, we are investigating an incident between five men and a security officer at a third party supplier for the JD Group in Westfield Stratford.

“At this time, we are unable to comment further on the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind and take all incidents reported to us extremely seriously.

‘The safety of our colleagues and any third parties engaged by us is our number one priority and enduring violence or abuse should never be part of anyone’s job.’