Moment Indiana cops FIRST pulled over Idaho murders suspect and his father on trip home

Authorities have released footage of the first time suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger was apprehended – for driving too close to the van in front of him.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Kohberger was apprehended by a deputy sheriff at approximately 10:41 a.m. on December 15.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment an officer approached the 28-year-old in his sedan on Dec. 15 on I-70 just outside Indianapolis.

He sat next to his father, Michael, behind the wheel again during the stop and then handed over his driver’s license.

Michael quickly tells agents where they came from, explaining that they left Washington State University to go home to Pennsylvania.

Kohberger himself speaks calmly to officers, explaining that they drove “for hours” after a SWAT team descended on WSU.

The incident, which was related to a campus shooting, was curiously brought up by Kohberger after the officer asked where they were from.

His father Michael described the shooting as “horrific,” just days before his son was arrested at their home by another SWAT team.

Kohberger was pulled over twice within nine minutes while driving down I-70 in December.

He was issued a verbal warning on both occasions, with Kohberger and his father both appearing more concerned the second time they were stopped.

Bryan Kohberger’s extradition has begun, with sources confirming he left Monroe County Correctional Facility at 6 a.m. Wednesday

Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger was apprehended by Indiana State Police on Dec. 15 — but police had no information that he was a suspect in the student murders

Idaho police first called for information about a white Hyundai Elantra on Dec. 7 — a week before the Indiana traffic stop.

Kohberger was finally arrested on December 30 at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania over the November 13 massacre of four University of Idaho students.

The footage was released hours after Kohberger began his extradition process to Idaho, after leaving Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. this morning.

Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility after waiving his right to extradition at a hearing on Tuesday.

He is expected to be transferred to Moscow’s Latah County Jail, less than two miles from where the brutal killings took place on November 13.

Kohberger, a criminal justice graduate, said “I love you” to his mother in court, while his sister comforted her as she cried during the hearing.

The crime took place six weeks ago, 2,500 miles from where Kohberger was arrested. His father flew to meet his son in Washington and drove him back to their home in Pennsylvania

The suspect’s father, Michael Kohberger, arrives at the courthouse wearing a summer hat to hide his face

Director Garry Haidle confirmed Kohberger is no longer in custody, adding that he is being moved by the Pennsylvania State Police.

It is understood that Kohberger will be airlifted back to Idaho, possibly later today.

A judge in Idaho has issued a gag order to the Moscow police and legal teams regarding the case, barring anyone connected with the case to speak of it.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said, “Once he gets here, he will have a first appearance with our magistrate.

“They will deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings.”

Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Ann Taylor will represent Kohberger Idaho, but a five-person team of investigators hired by his defense team was sent to the home where the quadruple homicide took place.

He was arrested after being tracked by the FBI for four days near his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, with authorities locating the genetic genealogy suspect.

It is unusual for state-paid defense attorneys to reconstruct the crime scene.

Once Kohberger arrives in Idaho, state law allows the court to unseal the affidavit of probable cause — something the victim’s families were eager to do.

He will have to appear in court before that can happen, on four counts of murder and one of burglary.

Kohberger was arrested Friday in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Michael Mancuso, Monroe County’s first assistant district attorney, confirmed yesterday that they believe Kohberger is so desperate to return to Idaho to find out the contents of the affidavit.

The PhD student was arrested at his parents’ home, while the families of the victims eagerly await Kohberger’s extradition and the likely statement to become public.

Investigators began tracking Kohberger’s movements in the US, with witnesses claiming they saw both him and his father making repairs to a white Hyundai Elantra on Dec. 16.

Police then seized the vehicle from outside his parents’ home as they stormed into the property in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

Kohberger had previously studied under a Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on serial killers, and was studying criminology at Washington State University at the time of the murders.

Investigators in Moscow, Idaho, have yet to outline a motive, but those who knew Kohberger say he took a keen interest in the psychology of criminals.