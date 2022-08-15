Moment homeless scumbag beats elderly man and steals his wallet at Hollywood restaurant

A heroic Hollywood restaurant owner dramatically chased and restrained a homeless bastard who beat an elderly man before stealing his wallet and phone.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was enjoying a meal from Raffallo’s Pizza in Los Angeles on Aug. 1 outside a food complex when the homeless man suddenly punched him in the face and ribs, surveillance footage shows.

Nearby, the owner of the Japanese kitchen, Shin, was having dinner with his girlfriend when he witnessed the altercation and rushed to chase the man.

“We were shocked that it happened, and then I started running after him,” Shin owner Tim Ratcliff told DailyMail.com. “As I turned the corner, he turned and punched me.”

“I grabbed him to the ground and held him there until the police arrived.”

An elderly man was attacked on Aug. 1 while eating his dog outside a Hollywood pizza parlor by a homeless bastard

The approximately 70-year-old man was sitting when he was suddenly punched before the attacker took his keys and wallet

Shin restaurant owner Tim Ratcliff was eating with his girlfriend nearby when he jumped to his feet to confront the thief

Ratcliff immediately kept the man outside the restaurant at the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood

The attack took place at the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood in front of Raffallo’s Pizza

The battle between Ratcliff and the homeless man unfolded on the sidewalk of the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood.

Ratcliff immediately tackled the unidentified thief to the ground as his girlfriend rushed to help. She then stomped on the homeless man before taking the older man’s phone and wallet and handing it back.

Shin restaurant owner Tim Radcliff rushed to detain the homeless man who attacked the elderly man

The homeless man can be seen with a bloody face trying to escape Ratcliff’s grasp as he aimlessly reached out to bite his arm.

Bystanders walked and drove by with their cell phone cameras until police arrived minutes later.

Ratcliff says the older man had bruises and was taken to hospital. The brave restaurant owner is due to appear in court on August 16 to testify.

“Hopefully all goes well and he can spend a long time in prison,” Ratcliff said.

Ratcliff’s girlfriend, who had not been identified, rushed to help the restaurant owner. She stamped and kicked the thief as he tried to break free from Ratcliff’s grasp

The girlfriend then quickly grabbed the older man’s phone and wallet and handed them back to him. Police arrived minutes later

The elderly man’s August 1 attack comes a few months after an Olympic silver medalist was attacked by a homeless man with a metal pole in Los Angeles in July.

Kim Glass, a 6-foot volleyball player, shared photos of her nose and eye bleeding after she jumped randomly in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old said the thug behaved strangely before running up to her and punching her in the face

But the LA resident reassured fans that despite the horrific cuts to her head, she was fine after being stitched up.

Olympic silver medalist Kim Glass posted a surprising video showing the aftermath of a brutal attack she suffered on the streets of LA at the hands of a homeless person

Glass told how she left lunch and said goodbye to her friends before the horrific attack.

She said the “homeless man came running, he had something in his hand and he was standing on the other side of a car in the street.”

The Sports Illustrated model and star of the US women’s volleyball team said the attacker looked at her “with pretty hateful eyes.”

Glass said she was about to turn to her boyfriend to say she thought something was wrong with him and that he might hit a car.

She continued: “Before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like a pipe, hit me… it happened so fast. He literally threw it off the street.’

Glass later said she was fine after having stitches, but there would be no permanent damage to her vision.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has been widely criticized for his progressive policies, which some say have increased crime

The attacks come amid a crime wave sweeping through the city that hundreds of thousands warn is driven by the awakened district attorney.

George Gascon has been criticized for his liberal approach to crime, where violent offenders are released early from prison and others are not even incarcerated.

A second attempt to recall the awakened prosecutor failed after 195,783 of more than 700,000 signatures filed were invalid, the Los Angeles Registrar County Office released Monday.

The petition required 566,857 valid signatures, but only 520,050 were found valid.