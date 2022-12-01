Moment hero officers rush to the rescue of a woman and her two children from the ninth floor when a fire broke out

They rescue a mother and her two young children on the ninth floor

An investigation into the fire showed that it was not set on purpose

PC Vishal Dave (pictured) ran into the burning building along with his colleague PC Elliot Godden on 16 November

Dramatic bodycam footage shows two brave police officers rushing into a burning building to rescue a woman and her children as an apartment building caught fire.

PC Elliot Godden and PC Vishal Dave were at their police station when they heard on their radio on 16 November that a fire had been reported in a nearby building.

The pair ran outside after hearing glass break and seeing bright orange flames coming from the flats in Lower Hill Street, Leicester, at around 4.40pm.

Footage captured the moment when the heroic officers searched the city center flats as flames engulfed and the building filled with smoke.

PC Dave said, “I was at the station getting ready to go home when I heard it on the radio.

“I put my gear back on and ran to the other side. I yelled at people to get out of the way.

“Elliot came by and we just ran into the building.”

PC Godden added: ‘We went in together and just went up floor by floor to see if anyone was left in the building.’

The fire had started on the fifth floor of the building and the smoke intensified as they searched each floor.

PC Dave added, “When we got to the sixth floor, I started thinking about my girlfriend and my daughter.

“You start thinking about what if something explodes.”

The building appeared empty until officers reached the ninth floor – the top floor – where a woman was seen with two young children.

PC Dave is heard telling her, “It’s okay, get your kids.” There’s a fire and we need to get you out.’

After helping the mother carry her children safely down the stairs, he says to a child, “You’re going with Mom.”

PC Godden added: ‘We found the female on the top floor and helped carry her children down so they could all get out quickly and safely.

‘The fire brigade had arrived, so we then continued to evacuate the area and talk to the residents.

“Fortunately, the fire hadn’t spread quickly through the building, so we had time to move from floor to floor.

“The fire department quickly got the fire under control before it caused too much damage to the building and endangered others.”

PC Dave added, “You do think about what could have happened.

“I’m just so glad we were able to be there and make sure everyone was safe and no one got hurt.”

The officers were checked by paramedics after their heroic act, but neither was injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire showed that the fire was not started on purpose.

