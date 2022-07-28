Moment girl, 12, is forced to run while holding her brother after bully’s brother opens fire

A 12-year-old girl was forced to run for her life while holding her baby brother after a bully opened fire and shot 14 times – hitting their mother.

Rubi Olivas, 12, was holding her 11-month-old brother Julian while she was watering tomato plants outside their home in Kansas City, Missouri, when a gunman ran out of the bush and fired multiple shots at them.

The young girl had been seen on surveillance footage of the house moments earlier as she walked next to the car to get around the front gate when a young man, who has not been identified, began yelling unintelligibly at her and pointing a gun.

Rubi sprints to the front door with her head down as the gunman, believed to have been her bully, calmly fired at her and Julian.

A woman can be heard screaming as Rubi tore open the front door and managed to get in safely.

Neither Rubi nor Julian were injured.

Rubi, 12, and Julian, 11 months, ran for their lives after a 16-year-old gunman, unnamed, started firing 14 rounds at them

Rubi’s mother Rosa believes the girl was targeted and said the family will now be moved because there is ‘zero chance’ they will return for fear for Rubi’s safety

The gunman ran from behind the bushes and started firing quick shots. He has since been arrested, according to Rubi’s mother

The boy runs off in the direction he came from, but not before shooting a few more rounds at the house.

Rosa was lying on the floor in the living room when she heard the shots go off and said she “didn’t have time to think about anything” as she ran to the door where she was hit by a bullet.

Rosa (second from right) was shot in the leg after jumping off the floor and running to the door when she heard shots

The bullet broke her femur and underwent surgery to have a rod placed in her leg. The bullet remains in her body, according to… KCTV.

Rosa also said the shooter has been arrested. Police have not released his identity.

She also advises other parents to “talk to the school” if a child is being bullied to keep them safe.

“Take care of your children, make them a priority. If they’re being bullied, go talk to the school, talk to the teachers, talk to the principal, whoever you have to protect your babies,” she told KCTV.

The family must now “get out of the house,” as Rubi was “targeted,” according to a Facebook post.

“There’s NO chance we’ll go back,” Rosa said.

DailyMail.com has contacted the family for comment.

A former colleague, Kaitlyn, founded a GoFundMe page for the family to help pay Rosa’s medical bills.

It has raised $880 of its $10,000 goal.

Rosa (pictured with Julian) is still in hospital with a broken femur and had to have a rod put in her leg. The bullet is still in her body