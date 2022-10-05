Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface

The moment a massive catapult-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method of sending satellites into low Earth orbit — and the feat could happen by 2026.

Standing four feet taller than the Statue of Liberty, the suborbital accelerator has a rotating arm that moves at 5,000 miles per hour and shoots projectiles 25,000 feet above the Earth’s surface.

The facility is the brainchild of SpinLaunch, a company looking to provide easy access to space, which is being developed to send 440-pound satellites 200,000 feet above the Earth’s surface.

The test involved payloads from NASA, Airbus, Cornell University and satellite maker Output Space and was conducted to see if such items could withstand 10,000 g — a rocket that transports humans to space has only three g because the body can only accelerate so much. endure at a time.

G-force, or gravitational equivalent, is the measure of force and acceleration of an object.

The giant accelerator, which is larger than the Statue of Liberty, sits at Spaceport America in New Mexico’s Jornada del Muerto desert

It has a rotating arm that moves at 25,000 miles per hour and turns loads inward to swing them at significant speeds

Jonathan Yaney, founder and CEO of SpinLaunch, said in a pronunciation“Flight Test 10 represents a major inflection point for SpinLaunch as we have opened the Suborbital Accelerator system externally to our customers, strategic partners and research groups,

“The data and insights gathered from flight tests will be invaluable to both SpinLaunch, as we continue to develop the Orbital Launch system, and to our customers looking to us to provide them with low-cost, high cadence , sustainable access to space.’

The throttle is located at Spaceport America in New Mexico’s Jornada del Muerto desert, the same place where Virgin Galactic launches its orbital flights.

NASA, Airbus, Cornell University and a satellite manufacturer provided various technologies for the payload. They all survived the launch and fall back to Earth

The system includes a disk-shaped accelerator powered by an electric drive that flings charges at thousands of miles per hour before being released at the top through the launch tube

The system includes a disk-shaped accelerator powered by an electric drive that flings charges at thousands of miles per hour before being released at the top through the launch tube.

Earlier this year, SpinLaunch signed a Space Act agreement with NASA to develop, integrate and fly a NASA payload, providing the agency with the information it needs to determine the potential of future commercial launch opportunities with SpinLaunch.

NASA provided a Data Acquisition Unit (DAQ) to capture critical launch characteristics of SpinLaunch’s kinetic launch system.

The sensor suite was equipped with two accelerometers in addition to a gyroscope, magnetometer and sensors for pressure, temperature and humidity.

Flight Test 10, which took place on September 27, was successfully recovered and removed from the Flight Test Vehicle.

SpinLaunch test engineers collected the data and reviewed it with NASA personnel from their Flight Opportunities program, who were on site to personally observe the Flight Test.

Payloads from Airbus, Cornell and Outpost Space also survived the shot from the launch tube.

Outpost included an onboard computer, Airbus provided a satellite sensor, and Cornell’s Space Systems Design Studio supplied several ChipSats.