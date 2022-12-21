Moment furious Italian jeweller, 67, opens fire on gang of robbers shooting two dead

<!–

An Italian jeweler opened fire on a gang of robbers, killing two after they raided his boutique and tied up his daughter.

Mario Roggero, 67, shot and killed two robbers in Grinzane Cavour on April 28 in an attempted robbery in the afternoon around 6:30 p.m. by three men armed with a knife and gun, which later turned out to be fake.

The robbers threatened the 67-year-old and his family with death and tied his daughter by her hands.

The owner ran out of the shop and took at least five shots against two robbers, Andrea Spinelli from Bra and Giuseppe Mazzarino from Turin, who died a few meters from the shop entrance, one in the middle of the street, the other on the corner of a side street.

Another robber was injured and taken to hospital after fleeing.

Immediately after the events, Roggero was charged with culpable excess of self-defense, but now he will have to answer for murder.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Roggero would have chased the three robbers who, having already left the jewelry store with the stolen goods, fled outside the store and shot at close range “with the intention of causing their deaths”, thereby voluntarily crossing the borders of exceeding legitimate patrimonial defenses’.

“I’m sorry something like this happened, it’s very bad, but it’s either me or them,” Roggero said after the attempted robbery

“With my right hand I opened the case, with my left the drawer where I knew my weapon was, and at the same time we found ourselves pointing at each other. I had to… then they ran away’.

The same jewelry store had already been robbed a few years ago on May 22, 2015 when two thieves, one of whom disguised as a woman, entered the store and tied the owner with plastic ties after violently beating him.