Moment four teens crash stolen Kia and take off running down busy Minnesota highway

This is when four teenagers in Minnesota crushed a stolen Kia against the median strip of a highway before frantically running through traffic in an attempt to avoid arrest.

The incident may be part of a disturbing TikTok trend that has promoted and instructed ways to hotwire Kia and Hyundai vehicles with just a USB cable.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have expressed concern about the trend, which started on TikTok in 2021 thanks to a Milwaukee-based group known as the “Kia Boyz.”

The thefts usually involve Kias newer than 2011 and Hyundais newer than 2015. The cars usually do not have immobilizers and can be accessed through rear doors without sounding the alarm.

This most recent incident occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon along Interstate 35E northbound.

Video of Saturday’s incident shows the white Kia drifting across lanes in St. Paul, Minnesota

Finally, the Kia reaches the median along Interstate 35E before starting to smoke

When the car started to smoke, the teenage driver of the car left the car

He is soon joined by three other cohorts who all embark on a suicidal run down the busy highway

According to Fox 9, the driver was trying to dodge police stop sticks when he started running into the wall.

The video shows the smoking car and the four teenagers, a 14-year-old boy and three girls, aged 15-17, running down the busy highway. All four were eventually arrested by state troopers.

A girl is seen hitting a black SUV as the group heads for the exit. Two of the girls suffered injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

St. Paul Police Public Information Mike Ernster told Fox 9 that around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, police received a call from a rental company in Minneapolis saying a 2021 Kia Forte had been stolen. The GPS indicated the car was in St. Paul.

A state police helicopter was deployed and quickly located the car in a residential area of ​​the city. Police cruisers went to the area and converged on the Kia.

Ernster said at the time that the teen driver sped through the area and eventually turned onto the highway. The police helicopter gave chase.

The video shows a teenage girl being hit by an SUV. Police say two teenage girls were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital

The crash in the video happened about 15 minutes after the car was first located.

This form of theft is believed to have originated in Wisconsin as of 2021. On social media, how-to videos circulated showing teens usually stealing and crashing or dumping the cars before being arrested.

In June, Fox 9 reported an increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the Twin Cities.

The moment a woman who had just bought a Kia Sol saw it stolen and written off just outside her home in Minneapolis, she told the station that if she’d known how easy it was to steal the cars, she’d do something else. had bought .

A ‘Kia Boyz’-style theft was linked to the death of a 70-year-old woman named Phoua Hang, who was killed when the car she was traveling in was hit by a stolen Kia, reports TwinCities.com.

Since 2021, several viral videos have circulated with tips on how to hotwire Kia and Hyundai cars

The problem is particularly serious in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where ‘Kia Boyz’-related thefts account for two-thirds of the city’s stolen cars

At the time of writing, no arrests have been made in connection with Hang’s death.

The problem is particularly serious in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where “Kia Boyz”-related thefts account for two-thirds of the city’s stolen cars. Things have gotten so bad in Milwaukee that authorities have advised Kia and Hyundai owners to buy steering wheel locks or invest in a more advanced security system.

In May, WISN reported that a member of the ‘Kia Boyz’, 19-year-old Antonio Carter, was accused of pointing a long gun at a police officer when he tried to arrest him.

Carter was also charged with driving the stolen red Kia at 90 miles per hour in the ‘wrong lanes’ in the city.

At the time of his arrest, Carter was out on bail in two outstanding criminal cases.

The string of thefts was so widespread by the end of 2021 that the Milwaukee City Council, the Milwaukee City Attorney, openly said their office was filing a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia over how easy it was to steal their cars.

KTVZ quoted a city councilor as saying at a council meeting that 50 percent of thieves are under the age of 16 and that the crimes rarely led to prosecution.

In St. Louis, there was a 254 percent increase in Kia thefts in 2022 and a 222 percent increase in Hyundai thefts. car news reports.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said: Michigan Live in July: ‘Most offenders are minors, so you throw in the curve of, ‘Yes, we can arrest them’, but what kind of responsibility do the children have and what kind of services are available to make sure this isn’t catch-and-release and they’re out in the morning and doing it again.”

The Auto News article reports that there has been a significant increase in Korean cars in other cities such as Cincinnati, Memphis and Grand Rapids.

The Columbus Shipment in Ohio reported in July that thefts from Hyundai and Kia are responsible for four out of 10 vehicles stolen in 2022. By comparison, in 2021 Hyundai and Kias accounted for just 10 percent of car thefts, according to the Dispatch.

On July 25, two 14-year-olds were killed in the city when they crashed their stolen Hyundai ABC6.

Kia said in a press release that from 2022 all of their new cars will be equipped with an immobilizer to prevent theft.

In a statement about the thefts, Kia said: “Kia America is aware of the increase in vehicle thefts from a subset of trim levels. All 2022 models and finishes have an immobilizer that is fitted at the beginning of the year or as an ongoing change.

“All Kia cars sold in the US meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Kia customers with questions about their Kia vehicle can contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542.”

While Hyundai said: “Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the increase in local vehicle thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and remains our top priority.

“These vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and immobilizers are standard equipment on all new Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai customers who have questions can always contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.”