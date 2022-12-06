Moment four passengers try to get a CUPBOARD onto a London train but can’t squeeze it through door

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Four passengers grappled with a wardrobe on wheels that wouldn’t fit on a London train, a hilarious video shows.

The footage, tweeted on Monday, begins with a hooded individual pushing the wardrobe forward from the edge of the platform, while a man clutching a bag apparently advises them what to do next.

But since the locker room doesn’t move, the effort of two teams is soon doubled as others climb onto the platform and join the mission.

Although the wardrobe was obviously too tall to fit on the train, the group showed no sign of backing down from the challenge.

The group is then joined by what may be a staff member in an orange high-visibility vest as they apparently continue to keep the train stopped at the station.

The video cuts off leaving puzzled viewers intrigued to find out more about the wardrobe journey.

A hooded individual begins by pushing the wardrobe forward from the edge of the platform, while a man clutching a Sainsbury’s bag ostensibly advises them what to try next.

The effort of the two teams is soon doubled, and two others from inside the train come out to help.

They are then joined by what may be a member of staff in an orange high-visibility vest as the train continues to be held up at London station.

One Twitter user commented: ‘This is amazing! I am also intrigued to know what had happened before this. How did they get him to the train station? How did you get past the ticket barriers?’

This attempt is not the first time that passengers have been overly ambitious when carrying items on a train journey.

About 11 years ago, a man tried to board a train with his pony at the station in Wrexham, Wales.

Others have been a little more successful, with another man riding the New York subway on a large sofa.

Another added: ‘This is huge. The type that tries to help and does absolutely nothing. A new excuse for a late train!