Moment Florida high school student, 15, BODY SLAMS and punches a cop trying to break up fight

This is the shocking moment when a high school student in Florida defeats a cop trying to end an argument between two other kids.

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been named, also fell for police officer Russell Ball on Thursday during the despicable encounter in St. Cloud.

The young thug marched over to the headmaster, grabbed him by the neck and put him on his back.

He then withdrew from the officer and began berating him before the school staff dragged him away.

The child was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer and forcibly resisting a cop.

Video originally posted online shows the moment a 15-year-old high school student grabbed a School Resource Officer at St Cloud High School in Florida

The unnamed student manages to drop Officer Ball onto the concrete sidewalk

He then repeatedly punches himself at the cop until bystanders manage to break him apart

Authorities say Ball separated two other students, both 14, when the unnamed 15-year-old — who was not involved in the fight — walked up to the officer and grabbed him by the neck.

The student would then have pulled the officer out of the fight and the officer tried to control the student “with as little violence as possible,” according to Douglas Goerke, St. Cloud police chief.

The images then show the 15-year-old he wraps his arms around a school official and throws him to the ground as bystanders at Florida’s St. Cloud High School scream in astonishment.

The student could then be seen repeatedly punching and punching the officer, authorities say a school administrator, another school resource officer and other students intervened.

They managed to get the student under control, FOX 13 reports, until other officers arrived on the scene. Neither the boy nor Officer Ball were injured in the attack.

Police say the student was arrested Thursday for striking a law enforcement officer and for violently resisting a cop.

He is now being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Orlando, according to: Fox newswhile officers work to release body-camera footage of the incident.

Charges against the other two students involved in the brawl, including a law enforcement officer’s battery and resisting arrest by force, are pending.

Goerke called the video ‘extremely disturbing’ in a pronunciationadding that the attack was completely unprovoked.

“To be clear, the incident that Officer Ball was dealing with did not involve the arrested student,” he said. ‘Agent Ball was there to prevent two other students from harming each other.

“What happened to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” he added. “We will never tolerate behavior directed at our officers and will hold them accountable at the highest level.”

He added that Ball has worked at the school for the past 12 years.

Officer Russell Ball (pictured) has worked at St. Cloud High School for 12 years

According to his profile at St. Cloud High School websiteBall previously served in the United States Air Force for many years and served as an officer with the St. Cloud Police Department for 18 years.

The profile reads: ‘Officer Ball takes his job of campus safety and security very seriously and wants to ensure that students are safe and able to learn in an environment without worrying that something will happen to them during his watch.

“He feels it is his duty to assure parents that their children are safe and that they do not have to worry if they send their children to school.”