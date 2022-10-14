Moment Florida cops arrest seven MORE looters accused of robbing homes affected by Hurricane Ian

A Florida sheriff has announced he has arrested seven looters accused of stealing items, including fire extinguishers, from destroyed property in the wake of devastating Hurricane Ian.

The men, who are led away on video in handcuffs, were called “the lowest form of scum” by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno for preying on “others directly affected by Hurricane Ian.”

“There will be absolute law and order in Lee County, and those who think they will commit a crime are wrong,” he added.

Lee County includes Fort Myers, which was ravaged by the hurricane that left at least 55 dead in Lee County, and hundreds of thousands of homes still without power.

Five of the men were arrested when police stopped them and found stolen items, including fire extinguishers, in their van.

Eli Francisco Acevedo Marin, 48, Eli Yadiel Acevedo Ayala, 19, Luis Enrique Cedeno Morales, 57, Axel Martinez Quiles, 18, and Benigno Ortiz Diaz, 40, were charged with two counts of emergency burglary and two counts of grand theft of a fire extinguisher.

Two more men were arrested after they allegedly stole construction from a parking lot at the Hampton Inn on Fort Myers beach. Al King Chapman, 33, and Rodney Rogers, 59, were charged with grand theft.

The storm caused an estimated $60 billion in damage and thousands were left homeless.

The storm cut power to more than 4 million homes and businesses in Florida and more than 1.1 million in North and South Carolina.

More than 400,000 residents were without power according to PowerOutage.us. with Lee and Charlotte county hit hardest with 208,263 and 75,721 affected customers respectively.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said 79,000 buildings had been searched and announced the opening of the first Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers.

More than half of Lee County schools had at least some damage from Ian — and 14 percent had major damage, the school district posted on Facebook.

More than half of Lee County schools had at least some damage from Ian — and 14 percent had major damage, the school district posted on Facebook.

Officials said they expect that toll to rise as Marceno previously told reporters he is concerned about rescue workers.

‘We are concerned about burnout. We work 12-hour shifts and they are not allowed to go home to their relatives,” he said.

The sheriff said he was grateful to the National Guard and federal personnel, as well as volunteer rescuers, for easing the burden on his department.

“We’ve taken such a catastrophic blow, but everyone wants to help,” Marceno said.

“It is very heartwarming during these tragic events, because in minutes and hours many people’s lives were washed away.”