Moment Florida cop shoots dead gunman after a fight with a third man killed the suspect’s brother

A chilling new video released by a Florida police department shows the moment a deputy sheriff shot a distraught man just after his brother was shot and found dying in a hotel parking lot.

The incident, which took place outside the Heritage Hotel in Orlando on Saturday, Aug. 6, destroyed the lives of both brothers — and the deputy was placed under temporary administrative supervision pending an investigation.

According to the department, the brother who was shot when the sheriff’s deputy arrived, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, had been involved in a shootout with another man in the moments leading up to the incident.

In the scuffle, Jimenez slumped on a car, bleeding in the hotel parking lot — prompting his brother, 28-year-old Bryan Richardson, to run to the scene.

Video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Friday shows the immediate aftermath of that incident as onlookers gathered around Jimenez and attempted to nurse the dying man.

However, seemingly unbeknownst to the deputy, just outside the crowd of bystanders surrounding the dying man, Richardson stood, visibly distraught over his brother’s condition — and, as one onlooker yells, with a pistol by his side.

Noticing the gunman on the scene after a few seconds, the officer draws his service weapon and points it at Richardson, while his female partner takes the gun from him.

In the footage, Richardson doesn’t seem violent and even hands the gun to the female cop with his other arm extended to the deputy, as if to say ‘don’t shoot’ – but despite this being unloaded, shot eight times by the officer.

Both brothers would later be pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The release of the heartbreaking footage comes as police investigate whether the officer involved was right for the murder — as many question whether both siblings should have died.

According to the sheriff’s office, both Jimenez and Richardson were involved in the “argue” with the other unnamed man, who was also hospitalized but survived the incident.

Deputies say Jimenez and the third man started firing at each other first, hitting each other, causing the 21-year-old to collapse next to the white pickup truck parked in front of the hotel.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jimenez ran with his brother to that spot after being shot, and fell in the parking lot on the north side of the hotel where he was spotted by the deputy sheriff.

The sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene to find Jimenez on the ground bleeding after getting into a shootout with another unnamed man. Jimenez’s brother, Richardson, can be seen in the background with a gun in his left hand

The body camera video released Friday shows the sheriff’s deputy and his female partner arriving at the scene to find Jimenez already being cared for by a civilian, who in the footage claims to be a paramedic.

The officers then attempt to provide medical aid to Jimenez – without noticing an armed Richardson standing a few feet away from his dying brother.

The officers only become aware of the brother after a man yells that he has a gun – claiming in the footage that Richardson “pointed it at people.”

“He’s got a gun!” shouts the off-screen man in the short 30 second clip. “He’s pointing it at people!”

Only then do the deputies spring into action – with the female officer Richardson immediately rushing, and the man drawing his service weapon and ordering Richardson to drop the gun.

‘Let drop! Drop the weapon!’ yells the officer in the brief standoff, as his partner successfully disarms Richardson, who appears visibly emotional and non-confrontational in the clip, despite carrying the firearm.

The incident, which took place outside the Heritage Hotel in Orlando on Saturday, August 6, destroyed the lives of both brothers. Here they are pictured her in 2017 with their mother. The family says Richardson was holding his gun to provide protection for the sheriff’s deputy at the scene and the ambulance service who helped his brother, as his attacker was still at large

At that point, the sheriff’s deputy fires eight shots at Richardson – many of them hit as the victim fell to the ground.

The images then disappear, because both brothers are fatally shot on the asphalt.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about the deputy sheriff involved because of Marsy’s law — a controversial law passed in 2018 that ensures crime victims have equal, constitutional rights at the same level as those charged with crimes — but said that the deputy has been working at the sheriff’s office since 2018.

He is currently the subject of an internal police investigation and has been placed on temporary administrative leave, which is being paid.

The state is also conducting its own investigation into the vicarious shooting – as is the case with any use of force.

Orange Country Sheriff John Mina released a statement after releasing the disturbing bodycam footage on Friday, confirming the department’s position that Richardson had been shot for his refusal to drop the firearm.

“Deputies ordered that man – later identified as Bryan Richardson – to drop the gun,” Mina said in a clip accompanying the crime scenes. “When he disobeyed, a deputy fired his weapon.”

He added that the investigation into the incident and the deputy’s actions continues.

He said of the short clip: “We think it’s important for members of our community to see the whole of what has been released – rather than relying on short clips in the media.”

The boys’ family has since engaged a lawyer, who made a statement on Friday after the images were released.

Attorney Mark NeJame’s statement read in part: “We are grateful for the transparency of the Orange County Sheriff in releasing the body camera images to the public.

“We respect that further CCTV footage from the sheriff’s deputy at the scene cannot be released yet as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the matter.”

In the statement, NeJame further claimed that the third man involved in the shooting was a “known threat and danger” to the residents of the Heritage Hotel.

He insisted Richardson was holding his gun to provide protection for the sheriff’s deputy at the scene and the former EMS who assisted his brother, as the third man was still in the area.

According to the statement, the sheriff’s first deputy at the scene, the deputy’s female partner, gave Richardson permission to do so and knew he was armed with a handgun.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has yet to comment on these claims.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.