Moment fighter jet escorts ‘ghost plane’ that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea

Footage of a fighter jet escorting a ‘ghost plane’ that flew for two hours before it crashed into the Baltic Sea on Sunday have reportedly emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team.

The jet flew unmanned over northern Germany and over the sea before coming down about 20 miles off the coast of Latvia after running out of fuel.

Aviation experts have said all four passengers aboard the private plane likely passed out from a pressure drop.

NATO jets rushed to intercept the plane that stopped responding to controllers’ calls after problems were reported in the cabin, but could not see or contact anyone in the cockpit, the German tabloid Bild reported.

On Tuesday, the Latvian navy said body parts had been discovered in the area of ​​the Baltic Sea where the plane crashed. “We have found several body parts that may belong to the missing,” spokesman Liva Veita told Norway’s TV2.

The plane made two turns, near Paris and Cologne, before flying straight across the Baltic Sea, past the Swedish island of Gotland. It spiraled down before it crashed

Latvia’s announcement came when a video surfaced from the ground below showing the moment a fighter jet intercepted the private plane as it flew over Germany and towards the Baltic Sea.

The sleek Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft, seen in the images with a blue underbelly, can be seen next to a fighter jet with red markings.

The fighter plane reportedly tried to make contact with the Cessna, which was flying straight ahead at the time with no one at the wheel. The fighter flies to the left of the private plane, which leaves a vapor trail.

Bild said it was unclear at the time the video was made what was happening on board. A fighter jet pilot reported seeing some movement in the cabin, but none in the cockpit, and the pilot never got an answer to their calls.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the private plane, which had four people on board, shortly after it took off from the Spanish city of Jerez on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities in Latvia said on Monday that a search and rescue operation has so far found no sign of survivors of the small plane, which crashed off the coast of the country.

Peteris Subbota, head of the Marine Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Latvian army, told Latvian radio on Monday that a piece of the plane had been found at sea. On Tuesday, the Latvian navy reported that body parts had been found. They’ve located parts of the plane.

Karl-Peter Griesemann, 72, pictured with his wife Juliane, has been named as the pilot of the plane that crashed near Latvia yesterday

Daughter Lisa, 26, a trained pilot and avid rider, and her boyfriend Paul (pictured together) were also aboard the Austria-registered Cessna 551

A German businessman who ran one of Cologne’s oldest carnival associations was named as the factory’s pilot on Monday.

Karl-Peter Griesemann, 72, the head of the private air ambulance company Quick Air, was flying from Jerez in Spain to Cologne when he diverted to the Baltic Sea and ended up in the water off Latvia, picture.

His wife, Juliane, daughter Lisa, 26, who is a trained pilot, and her boyfriend Paul were also aboard the Cessna 551.

The family was in southern Spain, where they had a lavish holiday home, and they returned to their main house in Cologne.

Mr Griesmann was also head of the Griesmann Group, based in Cologne specializing in construction projects and large industrial installations, and chaired the annual Cologne Carnival, one of the largest in Germany.

“I can confirm that it was the private jet belonging to our owner, Karl-Peter Griesemann,” said a Quick Air spokesperson.

Planes from several countries and a passenger ferry departed for the crash site on Sunday evening to assist in the rescue operation.

A wreckage, concentrated garbage patch and an oily stain had been seen near the crash site, Latvian search and rescue chief Peteris Subbota told Latvian television, adding that no passengers had been found.

The plane “flew between Spain and Cologne, but when it changed course, air traffic controllers were unable to make contact,” the Latvian Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement.

After taking off from Jerez in southern Spain just before 3 p.m., the plane made two rounds, near Paris and Cologne, before flying straight across the Baltic Sea, past the Swedish island of Gotland.

Mr Griesmann chaired the annual Cologne Carnival, one of the largest in Germany

Just after 7:30 p.m. it was listed on the flight tracker as losing speed and altitude rapidly.

“We have been informed that the plane has crashed (into the ocean) northwest of the city of Ventspils in Latvia,” a spokesman for the Swedish rescue service said.

“It’s off the radar.”

Authorities said the plane had “run out of fuel”, causing it to crash into the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish Maritime Administration sent lifeboats, planes and a helicopter to the crash site, with the country’s coastguard confirming that the wreckage has been found.

Mr Antonsson said the chances of finding survivors of the crash are “minimal”.

Latvian and Swedish rescue and coast guard vessels patrolled the crash site and a nearby passenger ferry was alerted to assist in the effort.

A Lithuanian Air Force helicopter was also dispatched for search and rescue at the request of neighboring Latvia, a Lithuanian Air Force spokesman said.

They added that the fighters came from NATO’s Baltic Air Police mission at Amari airport in Estonia.

According to NATO, the mission at the airbase currently consists of four Eurofighter fighter jets from the German Air Force. The spokesman did not say how many jets there were or provide further comment.