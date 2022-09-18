Moment fight breaks out in Manchester Airport ‘in row over lost luggage’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A shocking video shows the moment ‘all hell broke loose’ in a fight in Manchester Airport over ‘lost luggage’ when two men bumped into each other next to the baggage claim.

The incident took place this morning, Sunday, September 18, at a quarter past midnight in Terminal Two after the delayed 10:20 p.m. KLM flight from Amsterdam landed in Manchester at 11:45 p.m.

Passengers already frustrated by the delay began viciously attacking each other after being told by a staff member that their luggage was still in Amsterdam.

The staff member said there had been a ground crew strike at Amsterdam Airport, but passengers thought all was well until they landed in Manchester and waited at the carousel to collect their bags and go home.

Shocking video shows ‘all hell broke loose’ in Manchester Airport fight over ‘lost luggage’

The dramatic video shows fellow passengers desperately trying to restrain those involved – like cries of ‘stop it!’ and ‘enough!’ can be heard

The incident took place this morning, Sunday, September 18, at a quarter past midnight in Terminal Two after the delayed 10:20 p.m. KLM flight from Amsterdam landed in Manchester at 11:45 p.m.

The dramatic video shows fellow passengers desperately trying to restrain those involved – like cries of ‘stop it!’ and ‘enough!’ can be heard.

The brawl shows the two men trying to punch each other repeatedly as they run through the terminal.

Vacationers were handed a piece of paper stating that ‘unforeseen operational challenges’ meant that their luggage could not be unloaded ‘on time’.

They were given a QR code to report their lost luggage and were told it would be delivered to their address, but no return time was stated.

The passenger who took the video – and asked to remain anonymous – told MailOnline: “It was a nightmare. Everyone was exhausted and angry. It was dramatic and people got scared.

Holidaymakers were handed a piece of paper stating that ‘unforeseen operational challenges’ prevented their luggage from being unloaded ‘on time’ at Manchester Airport (Photo: file image)

“It’s not fun to see people fighting and we were just waiting for our bags.

“All hell broke loose. There were people fighting and so people started running. It was crazy.

“We’ve all had to deal with it because there was no security or staff to help.”

The witness said passengers started yelling at the employee, accusing him of lying, before turning to punch each other.

They added that the flight was nearly full, meaning about 200 passengers did not have their bags.

The witnesses who filmed already knew their luggage hadn’t reached the UK because their Apple AirTag said it was still at Amsterdam airport.