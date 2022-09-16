Moment elderly mourner in Royal Guard costume made of PAPER walks the Mall to lay flowers for Queen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An elderly man who dressed in a makeshift Royal Guard outfit to lay flowers for the Queen at Buckingham Palace has been praised by the public for his “loyalty” to Her Majesty.

The “beautiful moment” was captured in a video posted to TikTok, which has racked up over 100,000 likes to date.

According to a TikTok user who filmed his efforts, the patriotic elderly gentleman “walked through the mall” to pay tribute to the late monarch after her death on Sept. 8.

The royal superfan was dressed as a member of the Queen’s Guard, now called the King’s Guard after the accession of King Charles III.

An elderly man who dressed in a makeshift royal guard costume to lay flowers for the Queen at Buckingham Palace has been praised for his ‘loyalty’ to Her Majesty

The video shows him proudly saluting onlookers as he walks towards Buckingham Palace, who are clearly surprised by the poignant tribute with many videos of him.

The man’s outfit turned out to be homemade and partly made of paper and tape, which was praised by many on TikTok.

The detailed costume was decorated with several medals and he also wore a hat that resembled the iconic bearskins of the guard.

The detailed costume was decorated with several medals and he also wore a hat that resembled the guard’s iconic bearskin.

You can see him proudly salute to onlookers, who are clearly surprised by the poignant tribute with many videos of him

“Bless him, the amount of time he put into that outfit to show respect,” said one.

“It must have taken him hours to make that outfit,” said another.

Another commented: ‘What a kit. Lots of attention and tape in it.’

Others demanded that he be given a real uniform after his display of loyalty.

‘Somebody make that man a decent uniform! If I knew how to do that [sew] I would.’

The caption of the video, taken by @busk1976, reads: ‘The Queen’s elderly loyal supporter walked through the mall to lay flowers at Buckingham Palace.’

One person described it as “a beautiful moment for him and everyone who witnessed it.”

Another TikTok user said he embodied his generation, his attitude to the Royals and their grief over the loss of Her Majesty.

“This is what it means to an entire generation, a generation that has gone through some of the hardest days and the Queen was there.”

‘Excellent!’ said another. “He is absolutely very respectful to his and our queen. Absolutely amazing! Well done sir.’

“If this were my grandfather, father, uncle, brother etc. I would be so proud, the dignity and devotion of this little man is so heartwarming,” commented another.

Many others said ‘bless him’ and sent their best wishes to the unknown elder gentleman.