Moment ‘drunk’ woman ‘slaps’ Ryanair passenger after telling flight crew ‘I’ll put you in hospital’

This is when a ‘paralyzed’ woman had to be escorted off a Ryanair flight from Spain after she allegedly punched someone on board and told a cabin crew member she would ‘put her in the hospital’.

A passenger on the flight from Alicante to Aberdeen said yesterday that the woman had become intoxicated and abused both their travel partner and the airline’s staff.

Video shows the rowdy passenger trying to reason with cabin crew trying to disperse the situation after the flight lands in the UK.

She seems to repeatedly tell flight attendants to shut up and raises her hand to get a female staff member to stop talking while they are talking in the aisle of the plane.

The woman then appears to punch a person, presumably her travel partner, who settles into a seat on the plane before being led away from the area by a cabin crew member.

The police are later shown to board and escort her out of the plane.

The woman, wearing a blue top and glasses, was on the flight returning to the UK from Spain

Ryanair staff tried to spread the situation and calm the woman

Another person on the plane said the woman was “vulgar” and cursed before the flight took off

The person who filmed the clip claims the woman was drunk and verbally insulted her travel partner.

The airline staff would have had to ‘watch’ her for the entire flight until they could hand her over to the police.

A witness on board the plane said today: ‘She was paralyzed, she screamed and cursed as soon as she got on the plane.

‘Before we even left, she was really vulgar and told her traveling companion to take his face for as***e.

“We left and she was still just being loud and drunk when a woman came and told her to be quiet because there were kids on the plane.

“The drunk woman then told her she was going to put her in the hospital.

“Honestly, the flight attendants were fantastic and brought her up to keep things calm.

“However, she kept sneaking back and the crew had to watch her for the rest of the flight.

Passengers said flight crews had to ‘watch out’ the woman until the flight landed and police were able to escort her out of the plane

“At one point she picked up a cigarette and I thought she was going to light it, but luckily she just tucked it behind her ear.

“She was still loud and swearing and wouldn’t listen so they decided to call the police.

“They got on the plane right after we landed and got her off the plane.

“She was just mean.”

The video was posted to TikTok yesterday, where it has been viewed more than 104,000 times.

Social media users were quick to condemn the woman for her actions and called for a ban on alcohol on flights.

One said: ‘Have to ban drinks on flights, which happens too often now.’

Another wrote: “Time to ban alcohol on flights, that makes it dangerous for everyone.”

A third added, “Well, you’d expect that on Riotair.”

A fourth commented, “No more running for her.”

This isn’t the first time a passenger on a UK flight has been disorderly this summer.

In recent weeks, an elderly woman was taken from a plane by nine German police officers after she became increasingly aggressive and punched a flight attendant twice in the face.

And a second Ryanair passenger had to be stopped by seven passengers after becoming extremely intoxicated and yelling aggressively at families with young children on a flight to Lithuania.