Moment drug dealer, 26, was sent flying over his motorbike handlebars into bush during police chase

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A drug dealer was sent over the wheel into the bush after braking hard in a high-speed police chase.

Dashcam footage shows the moment Jack Quick braked to avoid hitting a van and launched himself into the air while being chased through a Nottinghamshire village.

Traffic cops had seen the 26-year-old in Church Warsop on September 10, 2020, after receiving information about drug trafficking in the area.

But when officers stopped next to the rider as he queued at an intersection, he ran into the distance at high speed.

Quick ignored requests to stop and refused to slow down as he lurched precariously between traffic as officers gave chase.

At one point, the reckless rider swerved to dodge an oncoming car and also swerved onto the sidewalk at a blind spot while still traveling at high speed.

Drug dealer Jack Quick flew over his wheel after leading police on his motorbike in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, in a high-speed chase in 2020

Officers stopped next to the unsuspecting rider as he lined up at an intersection, he panicked and shot off into the distance

After driving dangerously to avoid being captured, Quick avoided colliding with a passing one but was sent into a bush

The hedge cushioned his fall and he did a somersault with his motorcycle

Quick immediately got up and started running on foot as a cop got out of the car and gave chase.

He was brought to a stop when he failed to brake in time as he approached an intersection and was thrown straight over the wheel into a bush when he narrowly dodged a van.

Miraculously, Quick managed to avoid injury and tried to run away before being caught on foot by officers shortly after.

Officers found 40 packets of cannabis in his backpack and a search of his home revealed a large amount of cash, more cannabis and some ‘burning’ phones.

Quick pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (30/8).

He narrowly escaped prison after being sentenced to 18 months in prison, with a two-year reprieve.

Quick, of Mansfield, Notts., is also required to perform 150 hours of unpaid work, 10 days for rehabilitation activities and was given a two-year driving ban.

The drug dealer sped around a blind corner in the quiet village of Nottinghamshire

The 26-year-old then had to climb a curb to narrowly avoid a head-on collision

Sentencing, recorder Michael Auty QC, said: “Both matters you are here for today are very serious.

“Some people think cannabis is a harmless drug, but you don’t have to sit where I am for long to realize those people are fools.

“The dangerous driving was also horrific and almost led to your suicide, when you could very easily have killed someone else.”

PC Josh Martin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said after the case: ‘Speeding that day was completely unacceptable and is not something that should ever be repeated on our roads.

“As the judge rightly pointed out, his actions could have easily resulted in serious injuries to both him and other road users.

“The idea that cannabis harms no one and that selling it is a victimless crime is an absolute myth and couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Cannabis can cause irreparable damage to people’s mental health, while cannabis production is often linked to wider organized crime, which destroys people’s lives.

“There is no excuse for anyone to deal drugs on our streets and we as a force are determined to eradicate this kind of behavior from our communities.”