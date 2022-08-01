Moment driver had to chase his van as it crashed through bins while he dropped off a parcel [video]

A ‘witty’ delivery boy was caught on camera chasing his own van as it rolled down the road and crashed through his customer’s bins in Warwickshire – after seemingly forgetting to apply his handbrake.

Ian Moore was at work on Monday, July 25, when his phone received a notification from his doorbell camera that a delivery person had turned up at his door with a package.

The 47-year-old then watched in shock as the delivery man sprinted from behind his van back down the driveway – only after the sound of it crashing into the family’s bins warned him it was rolling away.

The footage shows him jumping into the van and appearing to apply the handbrake to bring the vehicle to a stop after it was thrown through the two trash cans onto the sidewalk.

The delivery man, pictured above, arrived in the white van to deliver the package to customer Ian Moore

Moore’s house, in Rugby, has a doorbell camera that spotted the van rolling down the road

The driver noticed the van started to roll when it crashed into Moore’s trash cans at the end of his driveway

The driver started sprinting behind the runaway van that probably rolled over because it didn’t apply its handbrake

Ian, who is a delivery service manager himself, has since shared the ‘comedic’ footage of the incident with his colleagues in a safety briefing on the importance of remembering to apply your handbrake.

Ian, from Rugby, Warwickshire, said: ‘I had ordered something but didn’t know when it would arrive – you usually get a notification but this was a company I’d never received a package from.

“I was at work and the doorbell rang. I usually don’t check but I checked and actually watched it live and couldn’t believe what was going on.

“I turned it on and the doorbell is delayed about two seconds, so I just saw him run after the van and it hit the bins.

Ian Moore, 47, is a delivery service manager himself and hopes to use the footage to warn his colleagues to put on their handbrakes

The driver, branded ‘dummy’ by customer Ian Moore, frantically ran to his van to stop the rolling

He opened the door and jumped in and managed to stop the van after it hit the trash cans

“At first I was quite worried about him getting crushed and about his safety, and seeing he was okay it was funnier.

“It’s a pretty flat road so all I can think of is he didn’t apply the parking brake while the engine was running. I’d say he forgot to put it on.

“It’s not often you get that sort of thing on your camera — usually someone just knocks and that’s it.

“He was lucky he didn’t hit our yard wall or another car. It was definitely a dope moment [for the driver].’

After returning home with a note saying the package had been left a few doors down, the father went to pick it up from his neighbor, who admitted the driver seemed “confused.”

He even had to pick up his wheelie bins after discovering the ‘lazy’ delivery man had left them on the curb after his handbrake crash.

Ian said, ‘I picked up the package from my neighbor and asked her ‘is he okay?’ and she said ‘he was a little nervous’.

“I showed her the video and she laughed her head off. She said ‘he never said anything, but he looked a little nervous’.

‘I wouldn’t even have posted’ [the video] but I still can’t believe he never went back to pick up our trash cans.

“I drove out into the street and thought what a lazy job – he did and didn’t even put the bin back.”

The driver regained control of the van and proceeded to deliver Moore’s package to a neighbor who described him as “confused.”

Moore also said the delivery man was “lazy” after failing to pick up the trash cans he hit with his van before driving away

The delivery manager, while seeing the funny side of the driver’s mistake, is lucky that the loose van didn’t cause a more serious accident.

He now hopes to use the footage to warn his colleagues and others about the importance of checking your handbrake especially before leaving a vehicle unattended.

Ian said: ‘It happens every now and then and it’s quite dangerous, so we inform our staff a lot.

“I’ve seen a few bad incidents over the years, but not quite as comical as that.

“If it happens, we’ll send out videos advising people not to let this happen again – I’ve shown my staff at work because as lighthearted as it is, I did it as a safety briefing.

“I and my family are definitely more aware of checking that our handbrake is on after we see that too.”