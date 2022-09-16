Moment Dorset school bus packed with 50 pupils bursts into flames and fills with smoke

<!–

This is the horrifying moment when a school bus full of 50 children caught fire while children as young as nine years old screamed and yelled to get out.

The driver had no idea that the underside of the single-decker was in flames until motorists flashed their lights to warn him.

The footage shows students running from a bus in Dorchester, Dorset, seeking shelter in case the vehicle explodes.

A person was seen with a fire extinguisher trying to put out the blaze before firefighters arrived 10 minutes later.

Emergency services extinguished the inferno using a garden hose while wearing breathing kits.

A child can be seen holding his mouth after they discovered the bus was on fire

The fire brigade is fighting the fire in the bus. It stopped at Charlton Down near Dorchester and the fire brigade was on the scene in ten minutes

The bus, operated by Damory Coaches, was taking children from Thomas Hardye School and Dorchester Middle School home when the fire broke out.

All students evacuated the bus safely with the help of the public.

It stopped at Charlton Down near Dorchester and the fire brigade was on the scene within ten minutes.

Parents spoke of their outrage amid claims that the same vehicle had broken down and been spotted ‘smoking’ a few days ago.

Parent of an eight-year-old boy on the bus Rachael Loco said, “My son was sitting in the back of the bus and it was his friend who started yelling for them to get off the bus.

“They could see the smoke and when the other kids knew what was going on, they all started screaming and yelling.

“None of them knew how to use the rear exit, so they had to go out the front where they could see the smoke and fire.

“They said drivers had flashed behind the bus to bring it to a stop and locals were quick to help, one was even run over with a fire extinguisher.

The underside of the bus in Dorchester, Dorset, was in flames. Reports suggest the driver was not aware of the fire until motorists flashed their lights to warn him

Emergency services, including police and fire brigade, arrived on the scene. All 50 school children managed to escape from the bus

“My son said the bus had smoked a few days earlier when they got to school and it broke down on the morning of the fire.

‘I keep thinking what if it had exploded?

‘I also picked up my neighbor’s children and they were all traumatized and very nervous afterwards.

“To say I’m upset would be an understatement. I keep thinking how different the outcome could have been.”

Another parent, Laura Foot, said: “When I got there, a lot of kids were in tears and they all looked shocked.

‘My daughter doesn’t want to get on the bus anymore.

“I want to know what evacuation protocols the drivers and children learn because my daughter was terrified in the back of the bus and didn’t know how to get out.”

Damory Coaches Managing Director Alex Chutter said: “I can confirm there was a fire in one of our coaches, transporting students from Thomas Hardye School and Dorchester Middle School. No one on board was injured.

“The safety of our drivers and passengers is our number one priority and we are immediately conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances behind this incident.

“We have arranged a replacement coach to take the occupants to their onward destination and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were called in at 4pm yesterday (Thursday) and the bus had caught fire in the engine compartment.