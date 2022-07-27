Moment deer running across road smashes through front of bus sending glass everywhere

A bus driver in Lawton, Oklahoma was shocked when a deer crashed through the front window of the bus.

Alisha Sutton, a bus driver who had only been employed for 10 months, beat the animal in June, Lawton city officials say.

Surveillance footage from Lawton Area Transit System released Tuesday captured the dramatic moment the doe slammed through the window and miraculously remained on the bus unharmed.

“I was like, I think I need to slow down this bus,” Sutton said in a press release.

“I slowed it down and brought it to a stop right there on the road,” she continued. “I was afraid he would try to run to the back of the bus and get hurt, trying to escape that way.”

Fortunately, Sutton was also unharmed, and both the driver and deer were able to escape the crash unharmed.

A Plexiglas door separates the driver’s seat from the rest of the bus, Sutton explained. If the deer jumped before, it may have crashed through the driver’s seat.

Sutton said she called her dispatcher moments after the crash and simply said, “Ma’am, a deer just jumped through my window.”

Alisha Sutton said her previous experience as a driver helped when she hit the deer in June while driving through Lawton, Oklahoma.

The deer can be seen inside the bus after flying through the windshield, seemingly unharmed

“It was on the passenger side, it was stuck in the bus,” she explained. “I opened the door and he jumped out.”

Sutton said her experiences as a driver helped her respond well to the deer leaping across the street.

“I’ve had a lot of training and safety in my life,” Sutton said.

“The most important thing was to slow down the bus, hold it still, don’t brake or swerve, just slow down and bring the bus to a stop as safely as possible.”

Ryan Sanders, the general manager of the Lawton Area Transit System, was proud of Sutton and said he was “very happy to see how our driver handled the situation.”

“She was very cool, calm and collected,” Sanders said.

“She didn’t panic, she did the right things that you have to do for safety and ironically for customer service,” he said.