Moment Curved Surface Mount, and Hard Shell Mount for AirTags Review

After the great baggage disaster of 2022, which saw hundreds of thousands of bags delayed by days or even weeks with their owners, you might have considered permanently attaching an AirTag to your bags. An AirTag may not make the airline go faster, but it can inform you of the location of your luggage.

Moment makes a few different models of adhesive-mounted AirTag cases to consider for this purpose: the Curved Surface Mount for AirTags, a flexible silicone case (left in the photo above); and the Hard Shell Mount for AirTags, a slightly smaller rigid case (right in the photo above).

These mounts slide the AirTag under their hump through a recess in the back. The back is covered with a glue with protective paper. Gluing the support to a surface will cover the recess.

The Curved Surface Mount offers slightly less protection than the Hard Shell Mount, but the dark matte black makes it almost invisible against a black background. Choose the Curve Surface Mount for unobtrusiveness and the Hard Shell Mount for more resilience in situations that call for a more robust solution.

Due to the slot on the bottom of the Curved Surface Mount and Hard Shell Mount, Moment does not offer an IP rating for water resistance, although an AirTag is rated IP67, meaning up to 30 minutes of submersion at a depth of up to 3.3 feet (1 meters). However, the company says the two are “waterproof” when stuck to a surface. That requires the surface to be non-porous and the adhesive to be well sealed all around. That should provide extra protection on top of the AirTag’s built-in barriers.

While this design makes sense from a simplicity and cost standpoint, I am concerned about how difficult it will be to remove a Curved Surface Mount or Hard Shell Mount after 6 to 12 months, both of which use 3M VHB adhesive. 3M says the bond gets stronger and more permanent over time. So consider whether you might damage a surface that is not a solid or strongly bonded material when you need to remove the holder to replace the AirTag’s battery.

Moment includes two additional die-cut adhesive stickers that allow you to use the holder for another year or two after replacing the AirTag battery. Then? You’ll need to find your own glue, as Moment doesn’t list a way to order more.