Moment crowd flees Malibu Chili Cook-Off after child yells he ‘has a gun’

Gruesome footage shows the moment crowds stormed the exits at Saturday night’s annual star-studded Malibu Chili Cook-Off after a child warned he had a gun.

The annual Labor Day weekend festival always draws dozens of celebrities to the fairgrounds to enjoy fantastic food, rides and games.

And this year was no exception with the presence of Mel Gibson, Jamie Foxx and Donald Faison.

But the joyous event turned into chaos on Saturday night when a minor said he had a gun and sent crowds to the exits.

Video shows dozens of festival-goers climbing over the barricades and screaming as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office staff enter the grounds.

Some continued to scramble at the exits to find their friends and loved ones.

The video featured a man saying, “Oh, there’s a shooting, bro,” although actress Rita Wilson was captured telling photographers the rumor was about a sighting of rapper Playboi Carti.

In reality, the Sheriff’s Office said, there was no shooting and Lost Hills officers who investigated the scene found there was no threat.

It was “just a kid being stupid,” Deputy Sean Cohen told DailyMail.com.

Among those in attendance this year were Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, who dressed casually for the event, with Hanks wearing a blue baseball cap and white polo, while Wilson wore a denim jacket with the sleeves rolled up over a black sweater.

The festivities then continued as planned on Sunday, after many celebrities went to the Malibu fairgrounds to enjoy the good food, games and rides.

Also spotted at this year’s event was Scrubs actor Donald Faison, who was pictured in a red t-shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap as he rode the swings.

And the Kardashian kids also seemed to be having a good time as they walked with their caretakers and held stuffed animals they’d won during the festivities.

Both True Thompson and Chicago West had themselves painted at the carnival on Saturday.

Meanwhile, January Jones made a rare public outing with her son Xander on Sunday as she exited the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival.

The actress, 44, flashed her toned midriff in a red and white striped crop top that she teamed with faded jeans and gray sneakers.

She wore her luscious blonde locks in a chic bob and walked hand in hand with her 10-year-old, who was dressed in a multicolored tie-dye sweater.

The Mad Men star kept her essentials in a black leather handbag and painted her pout a dazzling raspberry hue.

She accessorized her look with a dazzling gold necklace and accentuated her natural beauty with a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

Xander, whose father January has consistently refused to identify, continued his outfit in neon green shorts.

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville also brought his daughter to the annual festival for some father-daughter bonding.

Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy was also stunned in a colorful floral dress as she left the festival on Saturday, while model Phoebe Price was dressed even more scantily in a lime green strappy bikini.

She also wore a floppy sun hat with large square sunglasses.

And actor Evan Ross seemed at ease as he walked through the Chili Cook-off in a ripped black T-shirt and dark jeans.

He wore several necklaces around his neck and styled the outfit with large orange sunglasses.

