Moment couple spot semi-naked free-climber scrambling past their 40th floor Shard bedroom window

A shirtless free climber was filmed blaring past a couple’s 40th floor Shard bedroom and standing barefoot atop it in dazzling drone footage.

Adam Lockwood, 21, was accused of causing public nuisance after climbing the UK’s tallest building – which stands at 1,016ft – yesterday morning.

Spectacular images have now emerged from the skyscraper, captured by a couple in bed on the 40th floor.

Paul Curphey, 52, and his partner Treasaidh were in bed when they saw someone ‘waving at the window’ and climb past at 6 o’clock.

“He smiled, waved and had the time of his life. My partner thought I’d pulled out all the stops and managed to get a man to bring a box of Milk Tray for her birthday,” said Mr Curphey, an Isle of Man retail businessman.

Incredible drone footage has now also surfaced, showing the enormity of the feat, with epic views over the capital as Lockwood embarks on his mission to the top.

Two other men arrested with Lockwood on suspicion of causing public nuisance were subsequently released.

A Met Police spokesman said: ‘A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a climber was on the Shard on Sunday, September 4.

The area had been cordoned off to train travelers due to The Shard’s proximity to London Bridge Station after the climb was discovered around 5am yesterday morning.

A friend said: ‘This is not from a bad attitude, Adam is very passionate about trying to make a positive impact and raise awareness of mental health, a cause he is very passionate about.

“Adam is someone who sincerely wants to make the world a better place and he has a heart of gold.”