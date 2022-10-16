Moment Connecticut cop KILLS man who’d just murdered two of his colleagues with 80 shots from behind

This is the dramatic moment when a Connecticut cop shoots and kills a man who killed two cops after luring them to his home with a fake 9-11 call.

Police released body-camera footage of Alec Lurato, 26, who was one of three officers responding at Nicholas Brutcher’s home in Bristol, Connecticut, last Wednesday.

When the men arrived, Brutcher suddenly opened fire on them, firing more than 80 rounds at the unsuspecting officers.

Officers Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were both killed in the gunfight.

Agent Lurato was shot in the leg, but managed to run for cover, before finally finding an opening and killing Brutcher with a single shot.

It remains unclear what motivated Brutcher to carry out the attack.

Alec Iurato, 26, was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital and operated on for serious gunshot wounds, where he is currently recovering.

Nicholas Brutcher, left, and Nathaniel Brutcher, right, allegedly lured two officers to their deaths on Wednesday night with a fake 911 call

Lurato’s body camera footage showed the officer hiding behind a tree while desperately calling 911.

“Shoots fired, shots fired, more cars, send everybody!” Lurato screamed into his radio, hysterical screams in the background.

“Officer shot, officer shot,” he reported then, leaning against the tree and moaning in the pain of his injured leg.

After another shot rang out, Lurato began to stumble toward his car for better cover, then a loud volley of nearly thirty gunshots erupted.

Lurato took cover behind a patrol car and peered over the hood, aimed and fired a single shot.

‘He’s down’, you heard someone say aloud as Lurato shone a light on the location where Brutcher fell, before then yelling ‘One down’ over his radio as someone whimpered ‘Oh god! No!’ out loud.

Lurato can be seen in the patrol car he is hiding behind while aiming for Brutcher

Lurato shines a light on the spot where he shot and killed Brutcher moments earlier, ‘One down’, he shouted over his radio

Dustin DeMonte (left), 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were shot dead while responding to a 911 call of a domestic incident between two brothers in Connecticut

Police said Brutcher’s 9-11 was “a deliberate act to lure the police to the scene.”

A witness, Danny Rodriguez, said he heard three sets of shots and a total of 30 shots. He says he heard another woman screaming, “You killed them!”

“I heard a whole war going on behind me,” Rodriguez said, according to… COCO.

According to the New York TimesRodriguez saw a man dressed in camouflage leave Brutcher’s house with a rifle. Another man followed and tried to stop the camouflaged man before being shot.

Jeltema said state poachers and detectives are still collecting evidence and the “very complex” investigation is ongoing.

She added it was an “isolated incident” with “no threat to the community” during a press conference.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould added that the deaths were the result of “senseless violence” that has brought “sadness and grief” to police.

“They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation, and they did every night before that,” Gould said. “And that’s what all our officers do and will continue to do day in and day out.”

Nicholas Brutcher, 35, who was described as ‘noisy’ and ‘always drinking’, was shot dead on the spot

According to reports, Brutcher was kicked out of a bar earlier in the evening before placing the fake 911 call around 10:30 p.m.

Neighbors said the divorced father of two was “always drinking” and was often around checking on his brother Nathaniel. Nathaniel was shot but not killed during Wednesday’s altercation.

Another neighbor described Nathaniel as a “skater punk” and “manly kid” who was constantly intoxicated and did little to get his life back on track.

“Nate is as high as a kite every time I see him. But cocaine doesn’t drive you to call the police and shoot them,” he said.

The neighbors also spoke of the Brutcher’s family, which included their mother and father, two brothers and an adopted sister.

“Their mother must be a wreck now,” a neighbor told the New York Post. “She’s crazier than a bag of chips, too.”

The neighbor added that the Brutcher’s father “has a very good heart. He’s been taking care of their mother and those boys for years. That guy is a strong man.’

Police are investigating Brutcher’s home where the officers were shot on Wednesday

Sergeant DeMonte was hired in 2012 and worked as a school resource officer, leaving behind his wife Laura and two young children Phoebe and Porter. The couple was expecting a third child.

“Words cannot express the sadness and sorrow that make me stand before you this morning,” said Gould.

DeMonte was named Officer of the Year 2019 and also served as an advisor to the explorer cadet program.

Officer Hamzy joined the patrol department in 2014, leaving behind his wife Katie, parents and two sisters.

Lurato was hired in 2018 and was also assigned to the patrol department.