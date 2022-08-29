Moment Cockapoo Lottie alerts owner and saves French Bulldog Harley who almost drowns in hot tub

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A puppy copied the exploits of the fictional collie Lassie after she raised the alarm with its owner when her companion fell and nearly drowned in the family’s hot tub.

Five-year-old French Bulldog Harley was lounging on the hot tub lid when Lottie, the energetic Cockapoo, 13 weeks old, began to play and jostle.

The weight of both puppies bouncing around on one side of the hot tub will cause the lid, which was not closed properly, to fall into the water.

Harley is sent into the warm water with a tail over his head, unable to get out.

Lottie (Caucasian Cockapoo) and Harley (French Bulldog) are back on solid ground and are best friends after the traumatic hot tub incident in which Harley nearly drowned

After Lottie barked loudly at the back door, owner Eva Davidson, 13, ran to the hot tub when she realized Harley was in danger

Harley fell into the hot tub (falling pictured) after wrestling with Lottie

Lottie (pictured) tried to help Harley before going for help in a real Lassie moment

Eva takes a seat after rushing to save Harley from drowning

Eva was able to save Harley the French Bulldog (pictured together) from drowning in a hot tub after Lottie the Cockapoo was able to get her attention

Fortunately, Lottie immediately notices that she is in trouble, frantically running back and forth looking for a way to help.

She soon realizes there’s no way she can drag Harley out of the water, so she runs to the back door and starts barking for help.

After hearing Lottie from the inside, owner Eva Davidson, 13, runs into the yard and sees Harley on the verge of drowning.

She quickly runs to him and scoops him out of the water, ultimately saving his life.

Eva told her father Stephen Davidson, 54, about the incident, who then checked his security camera which captured the entire ordeal.

Eva’s Dad Stephen Said French Bulldogs Are ‘Trash Treading Water’ Because They Have Very Dense Bones And Heavy Heads

Stephen, from Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland, said: ‘When I heard that Harley had fallen in the bath, I knew my camera would have picked him up.

“We’ve reviewed the footage and Lottie’s reaction is unbelievable.

‘She sees that he is in trouble and deliberately sounds the alarm.

“French Bulldogs have very dense bones and heavy heads, so they are useless when treading water.

“When Harley fell, I can imagine how panicked he was, and if it hadn’t been for Lottie, he would surely have died.”