Moment Chloe Kelly whipped off her shirt in the Euro 2022 final is hailed by fans

The moment Chloe Kelly took off her shirt to run across the pitch in her sports bra after scoring the winner of the Euro 2022 final was hailed by fans as ‘feminist image of the decade’.

The substitute, 24, took off her shirt after prodding the ball home from close range and ran across the field with her euphoric teammates.

She gave English football its Brandi Chastain moment during her celebration, turning her shirt around her head in a moment of glorious surrender, as she ran off chased by ecstatic teammates.

Many fans went wild online, commenting, “Chloe Kelly celebrating her goal in a sports bra is the feminist image of the decade.”

Another wrote: ‘Chloe Kelly gives us the supportive sports bra we NEED!’

A third added: “I didn’t know who Chloe Kelly was an hour ago, but she’s my favorite now.

“Her sports bra will go down in history forever.”

A fourth wrote: “I threw away all my underwire bras and replaced them with sports bras out of respect for Chloe Kelly.”

“I’ve calmed down now and I’m ready to write a detailed piece about Chloe Kelly’s iconic sports bra party,” added another.

One of them added: “If Nike doesn’t have a Chloe Kelly ad, that’s like ‘sports bra you can share with 82,000 people,’ then they’re missing a trick.”

“Honestly, where did Chloe Kelly get that sports bra? I need seven right away.’

‘Chloe Kelly! A name that will forever be etched in English football history,” wrote another. After missing the Olympics and most of last season with her ACL injury, fighting back, the rehab, the hard work and now this iconic comeback story. Magnificently.’

Among those who paid tribute to the 24-year-old was American player Brandi, who tweeted: ‘I see you Chloe Kelly, well done’

‘Enjoy free pints and dinners from all over England for the rest of your life. Cheers!’

It had been a tense 90 minutes of flying tackles and yellow cards that punctuated a very energetic game, watched by Prince William in the crowd.

But the introduction of Ella Toone seemed to have sorted it out after she broke to roar a shot past helpless German keeper Merle Frohms, watched by a stadium record 87,192.

But minutes later, there was heartbreak as Magull made his way to the equalizer to destroy England fans across the country.

With only ten minutes to go, the game remained teetering on a knife with the ultimate prize at stake.

The stalemate could not be broken and went into another painful 30 minutes of extra time, which had initially come to nothing.

But Kelly had no intention of letting the game go to penalties and chose the biggest stage in the world to score her first-ever international goal.

Match winner Chloe epitomized one of the most special occasions in the history of the game in the country as she flipped her white jersey around her head in an echo of one of football’s most famous celebrations.

In many ways, the celebration nearly overpowered the goal itself and became the image that will dominate this morning’s front pages and news bulletins.

It would have been an emotional moment for the 24-year-old who returned from an ACL injury earlier this year. The winner was her first competitive international goal.

Meanwhile, it also drew comparisons to former US international Chastain, who rose to fame in 1999 after celebrating her country’s winning penalty in the World Cup final by tearing off her shirt, swinging it around her head and dropping to her knees. .

Meanwhile, Chloe’s teammates, including Jill Scott, roared with pride as they ran after the player

Chloe’s teammates Nikita Parris and Lauren Hemp were overwhelmed with joy as they cheered on the 24-year-old

The win gives England their first-ever major trophy in women’s football, and the first Euro win for an England side

It became an iconic image of female empowerment. A yes-we-can, seen all over the planet. And this was England’s belated response.

After the game Kelly said: ‘It’s amazing, this is unreal. Honestly, it’s great. Thank you to everyone who came to support us. It’s unbelievable.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in my rehabilitation. To be here and score a winner is special.

“My whole family is here, my sister, my cousins, everyone. I just want to celebrate now.’