Moment British tourist is beaten with a GOLF CLUB in brawl and left unconscious on street in Magaluf

This is when a British tourist is beaten with a golf club and left unconscious on a street in Magaluf – while the police arrest five men.

Footage has emerged of an altercation in which a Briton, dressed in a white t-shirt and black shorts, holds on to what appears to be a stick-like object with two other men on a quiet street on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

However, the weapon is snatched from the man during the altercation, before two more men run towards him – one of whom is wielding a golf club.

The tourist begins to flee, but is quickly caught and dragged to the ground.

Five men surround him, and three people are seen stomping as he tries to protect himself.

One of the men also waves the golf club at the victim, who was lying unconscious on the sidewalk.

Locals intervened to move the group away from the motionless man, who is believed to have suffered serious facial injuries.

Footage shows the tourist holding a stick-like object before being beaten by five men and left unconscious

The British tourist is seen at the beginning of the footage arguing with two men, before two more men run towards him

The victim was left unconscious on the sidewalk after the fight as locals led the group of men away

Spanish police have made five arrests in connection with the incident.

Authorities have arrested two Pakistani men, two Romanians and one Bulgarian.

The attack came days after a British tourist was arrested for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver in Magaluf.

Gabriel Callero, 57, was brutally attacked by two British holidaymakers after an ‘intoxicated’ tourist climbed onto the hood of his taxi in the early hours.

Mr Callero then got out of the vehicle to punish the tourists, but was pulled to the ground and attacked with punches and kicks.

The father of four taxi drivers is married to a British woman from Coventry and moved to Spain from Argentina more than twenty years ago.

A British father of two also died last month after he was reportedly attacked by a group of bouncers on the Magaluf strip before being “kneeling down by police officers while begging for his life”.

Tobias White-Sansom, 35, from Nottingham, succumbed to his injuries after spending five days in hospital following the incident on Mallorca’s infamous Magaluf strip.