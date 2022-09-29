Moment brand new McLaren P1 worth over $1M is washed away during Hurricane Ian

The car enthusiast has a fleet of expensive cars and regularly shares photos of them on social media.

This is the moment a brand new McLaren P1 worth over $1 million is swept through the streets of Naples by flood waters as the catastrophic Ian continues to hit Florida.

The monstrous storm has been devastating the state for the past 24 hours, leaving a trail of total destruction in its wake.

Florida authorities have warned that deaths will be “hundreds” as dozens remain trapped on the roofs of their flooded homes and 2.5 million are without power.

A Florida man named Ernie, who was affected by the storm, shared footage of his own harrowing loss as his newly purchased McLaren P1 was submerged in floodwaters, swept out of his garage and down the mansion-lined street that now it resembles a raging river.

Dramatic footage shows a heartbreaking moment for car lovers as a Florida man’s McLaren P1 is swept down the street by flood waters as the catastrophic Ian continues to hit Florida.

Another video shows the McLaren P1 speeding down the mansion-lined street that had turned into a raging river.

The car enthusiast appears to have a fleet of luxury cars, which he regularly displays at his Instagram bill.

But the McLaren P1 has dominated the last 12 posts on Ernie’s account with the first starting a week ago when he posted that the car only had 300 miles on it. It was reportedly priced at over $1 million when it first went on sale.

On Wednesday night, Ernie shared photos of his hurricane-ravaged Florida neighborhood in Naples, where streets had turned into rivers. His garage, where the McLaren P1 and the Rolls Royce were housed, was completely flooded and both vehicles were submerged in the water.

In his most recent post, only the top of the bright yellow McLaren P1 could be seen as it floated down the street. The caption of his photo read: ‘The car went through the garage.’

His followers shared his anguish and wrote messages of support in his comments. Many reminded her that cars are replaceable and sent thoughts and prayers for everyone to be safe.

One user said: ‘Stay safe, cars are replaceable.’

Another wrote: “I hope everyone is doing well.”

“I’m so sorry, that’s heartbreaking,” a third person added.

Another user wrote: ‘I’m so sorry…the most important thing is that you and your family are safe. Sending prayers.

Ernie posted other photos and videos on his Instagram stories showing the devastation in his neighborhood.

Before the hurricane hit, Ernie had posted a photo of the car with the caption “My #p1 Hurricane Supply Car.”

Sarcastic comments later appeared on his previous posts, one in particular about preparing for the storm.

In a post from hours before the hurricane hit, he shared a photo of the McLaren P1 with its doors open showing a couple of grocery bags inside. The current caption reads: ‘My hurricane supply car,’ but it has been edited, it showed.

One user commented: ‘This didn’t age well…’

Another wrote: ‘Now it’s the hurricane car.’

A third said: ‘Moments before the disaster’.

Hurricane Ian made landfall with catastrophic force Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center in an update early Thursday.

It is located about 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral, with top speeds of 65 mph, moving northeast at about 8 mph.

However, it could approach hurricane strength again when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday, which will be its second landfall in the United States.

Experts expect the damage to cost up to $260 billion, though cleanup efforts currently cannot begin as parts of Florida remain underwater.

