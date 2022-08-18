Moment ‘biblical’ swarm of FLIES descends on hundreds of families in Blackpool

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A ‘biblical’ swarm of flies descended on tourists on the shore – as footage shows hundreds fighting frantically against the pests as they try to enjoy their day at the beach.

On Saturdays in Blackpool, you can see squeaky children and annoyed adults shaking their heads and desperately beating the winged critters away with their hands, towels and hats.

Lindsay King visited the popular resort with 18-year-old son Keiron King to watch the Blackpool Air Show for his birthday.

The bakery worker was waiting with her son for the Typhoon display to pass overhead when a swarm of sand flies suddenly descended on them.

The 51-year-old pulled out her phone to document the chaotic scenes as hundreds of day-trippers, some with deckchairs and picnics in their hands, frantically wiped them out.

After a five-minute bout that compared the mother of three to one of the “Ten Plagues of Egypt,” the little leeches finally dispersed, leaving everyone free to enjoy the show.

Pictured: A ‘biblical’ swarm of flies descended on tourists on the coast – as footage shows hundreds of plagues fighting frantically as they try to enjoy their day at the beach in Blackpool on Saturday

Lindsay, from Penrith, Cumbria, said: ‘It was hilarious, everyone was fluttering around.

‘It was biblical – like one of the ten plagues.

“We were all waiting for the Typhoon display and then suddenly they came.

“They got over the bars and that was it – they hit the entire coast in one go and everyone was smacking at them.

“It was really weird because one minute there was nothing and the next it went crazy.”

The sandflies, which Lindsay thinks appeared when the tide came in, engulfed the crowd, leaving her concerned that two of the mini-monsters had risen up her nose.

The crowd of families waited for a Typhoon display on the beach when the swarm struck

Witnesses say the swarm of flies hung out for about five minutes before spreading

Lindsay said, “They were really fat for about five minutes before they started to diminish a bit, but they were there the whole time.

‘I kept my mouth shut and had to blow out my nostrils, I was sure some of them had gone up.

“Some people worried too much about themselves while their kids got covered, and others were a bit OTT — like they were going to die with all those flies.

“I live near the border with Scotland and the mosquitoes there are terrible, so I’m used to it.”

Casual Lindsay said she might encounter one of the other nine plagues on a future trip — joking that it would be a “funny” place to experience it.

Lindsay said, “Next time we go, it might rain frogs.

“If something like the apocalypse came to Blackpool, it would be a funny place for it.”