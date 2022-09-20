Moment Australian TV presenters admit they ‘can’t identify’ Liz Truss and her husband

Australian news presenters were uneasy about recognizing British Prime Minister Liz Truss when she arrived at the Queen’s state funeral – mistakenly assuming she could be a ‘minor royal’.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau were among 2,000 in attendance at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

But The Australian network Channel Nine did not recognize Britain’s own Prime Minister and her husband Hugh O’Leary as they got out of a car and drove to the church in London for the funeral.

Veteran network hosts Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw were left scratching their heads over who they were, saying the pair were “hard to identify.”

The presenters suggested they could be “minor royals” and then “local dignitaries” before being told it was actually Liz Truss.

As Mrs Truss got out of her car to attend the ceremony, Mr Overton said: ‘So this is an important motorcade, we are now being told’.

“Come with us as we try to determine who is getting out of the car. This of course under police escort. I suggest these are royalties, Tracy.

‘Hard to identify. Maybe underage members of the royal family, members of the… I can’t identify them at the moment…’

Grimshaw replied that they looked like ‘they might be local dignitaries’ before Overton said, ‘I just heard it was Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister’.

People were quick to notice the social media gaffe, with one saying, “Gold. Australian TV can’t identify couple attending Queen’s funeral. Suppose it is impossible to recognize everyone and it must be a ‘local dignitary’.

“It’s the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.”

Another tweeted: ‘Hard to believe but Channel Nine stars Tracy Grimshaw and Peter Overton were in London commenting on the arrivals at Westminster Abbey when they were stunned when the British Prime Minister walked into the cathedral. Wow.’

Someone tweeted: ‘Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw having no idea who Liz Truss – the new UK Prime Minister – is during the live coverage of the Queen’s funeral was so *awks*.

The gaffe came when BBC news presenter Hugh Edwards failed to mention Australia’s Prime Minister as he entered Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

As cameras zoomed in on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon, no mention was made. leading viewers to believe that the BBC had not recognized him.

Commentator Jane Caro tweeted: “BBC targets Albo entering the church – obviously the commentators have no idea who he is.”

“BBC commentary that Albo didn’t recognize was pretty good,” another tweeted.

Edwards is widely acclaimed for his coverage of the Queen’s death, even being described as a ‘master of his craft’.

After a public holiday for the funeral, political and business life resumed and workers cleared the rubble left behind by an estimated more than a million people who lined the streets of London.

But King Charles III and the royal family will remain in mourning for another seven days, meaning there will be no official appointments after the new monarch has spent an exhausting week presiding over the funeral.

The Queen’s casket was on display in Parliament’s cavernous Westminster Hall from Wednesday to early Monday, and the wait for public mourners reached 25 hours at one point.

Culture Minister Michelle Donelan said her ministry was still “crunching the numbers” but believed some 250,000 people had passed through the hall in total.

“It was a great feeling that the community came together,” she told Sky News.

Donelan said she was unaware of the final cost of the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which involved a massive security operation for hundreds of foreign dignitaries.

But she said the British public would agree “that money was well spent.”

“You saw so many thousands there and I don’t think anyone can suggest that our late monarch did not deserve that resignation, given the duty and selfless service she has rendered for over 70 years.”

Liz Truss flew to the UN General Assembly hours after giving a Bible talk at the state funeral.

On the way to New York, Mrs. Truss the “huge outpouring of love and affection” for the late monarch, as well as the “huge amount of warmth towards” Charles.

In an interview with reporters, Ms Truss said: ‘It has been a momentous period and a period of great sorrow and sorrow in the UK, and I think you have seen an enormous outpouring of love and affection for her late Majesty as well as for her an enormous amount of warmth towards King Charles III.

“Today we saw such tremendous public support at the funeral and I have seen it from world leaders who have come to London in unprecedented numbers.

“From my own point of view, I am deeply honored to have been invited by Her Majesty the Queen in one of her latest acts to form a government.

“Since then I have had two audiences with His Majesty and what I have seen is an enormous outpouring of public warmth and support for him and for the entire Royal Family.”