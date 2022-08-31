Moment angler reels in a 300lb ‘angry’ SHARK off the Isle of Wight after going for mackerel bait

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A fisherman saw his rod break in two in a grueling hour-long battle as he reeled in a monster shark off the southern British coast.

Ray Breton, 53, was fishing alone on his 16ft boat off the Isle of Wight when the huge porbeagle – which is related to the Great White – went for his mackerel bait.

The truck driver started reeling in the 2-foot-long “angry” shark during the day, but the catch was so big it took him an hour to get it next to his boat.

Great white sharks are commonly seen in the waters off the British coast, but most of these sightings are believed to be porbeagle sharks – which are related to the species but are about half the size.

However, porbeagle sharks are still huge beasts, measuring over 3 feet in length and weighing up to 600 pounds.

The shark breed is not normally harmful to humans, although they can cause serious injury – but no deaths have ever been recorded.

The hobby angler single-handedly reeled in a monster shark on his 16ft boat off the Isle of Wight

Ray Breton, 53, caught the huge porbeagle after going for his mackerel bait

The 7ft long shark resembles the appearance of a great white shark, but is about half the size

Ray’s rod was put under extreme pressure by the 300lb beast that took an hour to reel in

Finally the rod broke and Ray had to drag the line in with his hands

In the video, Ray’s rod almost bends in half before finally collapsing and snapping in half.

Ray is then seen dragging the fishing line in with his hands and bringing the huge shark past the boat.

The 300-pound beast struggles and rolls in the water as it tries to hold Ray next to the boat.

The 6-foot fish was far too big to pull aboard and Ray untied the shark and released it safe and sound.

Ray, from Gosport, Hants, said, “It was epic and punchy. After about an hour I got it next to the boat.

“Then my rod broke, so I had no choice but to grab the guideline and take it to the boat.

“It was at least 300 pounds.

“I’ve caught a few sharks before, but this one seemed angrier than usual. I was very happy, but after that I was in pain for a while.’

The music video ends with Ray holding a pair of bolt cutters, which are needed to cut a fishing line that can withstand the force of a shark.

Porbeagle sharks are well-known game fish in the UK and Ireland, but are classified as critically endangered in the Northeast Atlantic by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

They are caught both intentionally and unintentionally as bycatch by commercial fishermen.

The largest shark caught in UK waters was a 14ft thresher shark weighing over 550lbs, off the Isle of Wight in 2013.

The fisherman cut the shark loose with a pair of bolt cutters after reeling it along the boat

PORBEAGLE SHARKS: A FREQUENT VISITOR TO BRITISH WATERS The porbeagle sharks are members of the same family as the Great White. They are not considered a threat to humans with only three recorded non-fatal attacks previously. Along with blue sharks, porbeagle sharks are the most common shark species in British waters, but they normally don’t arrive until early summer when the waters are warmer. They can be found all over the UK, usually at least ten miles offshore, but sometimes venture closer to shore when prey is abundant in deeper waters. Porbeagle sharks can grow up to 12 feet in length and weigh up to 600 pounds. Despite its size, fearsome teeth and kinship to the Great White, porbeagle sharks are shy creatures and are not considered a threat to humans. Some experts believe that porbeagle and blue sharks are migrating to British waters because there is not enough food for them in the overfished Atlantic Ocean. The porbeagle – Lamna nasus in Latin – is classified as critically endangered in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.