Moment Alex Jones admits that the Sandy Hook Massacre did happen and was not a hoax

Alex Jones admitted today that the Sandy Hook massacre was “100 percent real” and not a hoax before finding out that his lawyers had accidentally handed over dozens of emails.

The InfoWars host was shocked that his team sent a digital copy of every text and email about Sandy Hook, despite stating under oath that they did not exist during his $150 million defamation lawsuit.

An attorney for Sandy Hook parents has revealed that they received the information 12 days ago, spanning years.

Jones’ lawyers called it their “Perry Mason” moment at the trial, where Jones was charged with perjury.

He previously testified that he could not find any emails about the Sandy Hook massacre and was shocked when one was shown to the court on screen.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble instructed the jury that the entire contents of the phone “hadn’t been correctly flipped when it should have been.”

The reports also reveal that InfoWars was making $800.00 per day in 2018, with the Sandy Hook parents’ attorney adding “after your platforming, your numbers keep getting better.”

Alex Jones, pictured in court, has admitted the Sandy Hook massacre was ‘100 percent real’ and was not a hoax during his defamation trial

Jones was shocked to discover that his lawyers had accidentally handed messages to the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyer

Its main company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy on Friday, halfway through its two-week trial.

It is to determine how much the conspiracy theorist has to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook victim in Austin, Texas.

Jones came on the witness stand yesterday and told the court that he had complied with the collection of evidence during the trial, even though he did not.

The judge sent the jury out of the room, berating him harshly for also telling the court that he was bankrupt, which has not been established.

Plaintiff’s attorneys were outraged that Jones said he is bankrupt, which they say will affect the jury’s decision on damages.

“This is not your show,” Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones. ‘Your beliefs don’t make something true. You are under oath.’

Last September, Guerra admonished Jones in her default judgment for failing to provide the documents requested by the Sandy Hook families.

A Connecticut court issued a similar default judgment against Jones for the same reasons in a separate lawsuit filed by other Sandy Hook parents.

Jones has portrayed the lawsuit against him as an attack on his First Amendment rights.

The parents have asked the jury to award $150 million in compensation for defamation and willful infliction of emotional distress, with a jury deciding whether Jones and his company will pay punitive damages.

Texas and Connecticut courts have already held Jones liable for libel for his portrayal of the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax.

In both states, judges issued non-trial judgments in absentia against Jones for failing to respond to court orders and hand over documents.

Sandy Hook families have sued Jones separately over his financial claims, arguing that the company is trying to protect millions of Jones and his family’s property through empty entities.