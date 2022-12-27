Moment a Ukrainian kamikaze drone crashes into a Russian armored vehicle

It is unknown what happens after the collision as the footage is cut.

Two Russian soldiers can be seen in the vehicle before the moment of the collision.

The footage shows the exact moment a Ukrainian kamikaze drone crashed into a Russian armored vehicle as soldiers desperately tried to shoot it down.

The latest footage of the ongoing attacks in Russia shows the drone speeding towards a Russian tank as it drives along a single track road in the vast countryside.

Two soldiers can be seen in the vehicle in the open hatch as the drone approaches as one of them effortlessly tries to take it down with his weapon.

As the moment of impact occurs, another moment of the Russian crew with their feet in the air is seen.

Once the footage is cut, it is unknown what happens to those inside.

The use of kamikaze drones has proven to be an effective weapon for Ukrainian troops against Russian armored vehicles.

Many tanks and war machines deployed by Putin in the ongoing war have been wiped out with the weapons.

Putin has now lost a staggering amount of military equipment, with more than 3,000 tanks, 5,981 armored fighting vehicles and 1,978 artillery systems destroyed.

The drone was captured as it descended towards the armored vehicle.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the current number of Russian deaths has exceeded 10,000and has lost possession of previously captured territory in the ten month war.

The incident follows the latest Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack yesterday, December 26, when it struck the Engels strategic bomber airbase deep in Russia.

Loud explosions were heard at the base which is used by Vladimir Putin’s Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear missile transport planes.

One of the soldiers sitting on top of the tank tried to shoot down the drone.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine will do everything possible to win the war in 2023.

He suggested that a possible peace summit would be held at the United Nations with Secretary General Antonio Guterres mediating the talks.

The possible peace summit would take place a year after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February 2022.