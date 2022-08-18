Moment a mini TORNADO sweeps through Boomtown Festival sending camping chairs flying ’60ft’ into air

A festival-goer captured the dramatic moment when a mini-tornado hit a festival, with strong winds ravaging the site after a week of scorching temperatures.

Emma Baskeyfield, 21, was with friends at the annual Boomtown festival in Winchester, Hampshire this weekend when terrifying winds descended on the campground and reportedly lifted camping chairs 60 feet into the air.

After a week of warm weather, the Manchester student was awakened by the massive storm on her last day at the festival, which ended Sunday and is held at the Matterley Estate in South Downs National Park.

Among others who did the same, the 21-year-old captured the mini-tornado as it took over the field, blowing away and tearing up festival-goers’ tents, as well as the moment a tent hit a power pole.

By posting her video to TikTok, Ms. Baskeyfield shows that high winds are also sweeping up gazebos and metal fences, carrying trash and destroying power lines.

Ms Baskeyfield said of the shocking event: ‘It came out of nowhere, it was so strange. There had been no wind all week and it was so hot and then all of a sudden this tornado came.”

More videos of the surprising incident have been widely shared online, showing the destruction caused by the mini-tornado, including objects that appeared to get stuck in trees as onlookers watch in disbelief.

23-year-old student Samuel James, from Surrey, told… The Telegraph about what he saw: “It came through the bottom of the valley, picked up people’s tents and threw them completely off the property.”

He added: “Garbours and tents also flew into the air. It lasted about 30 seconds to a minute.

“Luckily we weren’t in it. You could see the dust writhing about 20 meters into the air and it looked like a whirlwind.’

After reviewing the footage, the Met Office confirmed that the strange weather event could, in fact, have been a tornado.

A spokesperson told MailOnline the tornado was “indirectly linked to the heat.” This would not have been possible without the thunderstorms that occurred after the most recent heat wave.

They added: “Without knowing the exact time when the images were taken, it is difficult to confirm what the specific weather conditions were.

“There were showers in that region around 5 p.m. on Sunday and the surrounding area is said to have supported short-lived tornado activity.

“If it wasn’t there then, there’s a chance it’s a ‘dust devil’ – which is basically a swirling air that can occur when the ground is dry and high temperatures create strong updrafts.”

Tornadoes are vertical funnels of rapidly spinning air, with wind speeds reaching up to 250 miles per hour.

Weather conditions are formed when warm, moist air hits cold, dry air. The denser cold air is pushed over the warm air, usually resulting in thunderstorms.

The warm air rises through the colder air, creating an updraft that then spins when the wind changes abruptly in speed or direction.

About 30 thunderstorms hit the UK every year.

A Boomtown spokesperson told MailOnline they were aware of the event and added that no injuries had been reported.