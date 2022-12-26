Moment a Louisiana boy is delighted after being given an ONION as a prank Christmas present

This is the adorable moment a little boy from Louisiana gets an onion as a prank gift from his parents for Christmas.

In the video, a young man named Wesley is seen unwrapping the onion in front of a Christmas tree, and instead of being outraged to see what the gift is about, he is delighted.

Wesley’s mother said he was so excited about the gift that he played with it a long time later.

In the video, Wesley in his pajamas can be seen sitting in front of a Christmas tree as his parents give him a wrapped present.

He examined the gift for a moment, before tearing the wrapping paper.

‘Hurrah!’ he says to her as the onion is revealed.

Throwing the paper aside, he holds the onion up in the air and yells ‘An onion!’

‘Like?’ Wesley’s parents asked, and the boy said yes.

Wesley then dropped the onion before picking it up again.

parents said ABC 7 Wesley had been looking forward to Christmas and they thought it would be fun to give him a gag gift.

But they said that their son was so excited and enthusiastic that he later played with the onion.

“He is a very grateful and loving child,” said his mother. We are blessed.